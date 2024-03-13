UNIQUE GIG SWAP SPAND NEWCASTLE TO STOCKTON

In an unprecedented move to promote musical diversity and cross-regional collaboration, The Globe in Newcastle and NE Volume in Stockton proudly announce their innovative ‘Gig Swap’ initiative. Spearheaded by visionary organiser, Lee Allcock, this collaborative effort aims to break down local barriers and provide bands with the opportunity to showcase their talents beyond their hometowns.

On Friday, March 22nd, the inaugural event of the ‘Gig Swap’ will kick off at The Globe in Newcastle, featuring an electrifying line-up. Beatnik and Seventh Heaven, two dynamic bands hailing from Teesside, will share the stage with the renowned Cane Rouge from Newcastle. This unique blend of musical prowess promises an unforgettable night for music enthusiasts.

The gigs offer an eclectic mix of music genres with Beatnik offering Post Punk / Alt Rock,

Seventh Heaven, Female-Fronted Rock from Teesside, and Cane Rouge an Alt Rock trio from Newcastle.

Continuing the excitement, the same line-up will take the stage at NE Volume Music Bar in Stockton the following day. Audiences in Stockton will be treated to an exceptional showcase of talent from both Teesside and Newcastle, fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration within the vibrant music community.

Lee Allcock, the driving force behind this initiative, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The ‘Gig Swap’ is all about breaking down geographical barriers and giving talented bands the chance to shine in new territories. We believe that this exchange will not only enrich the local music scenes but also create lasting connections among musicians and fans alike.

“We’re also hoping that regulars to both venues and fans of the bands will decide to travel a bit further afield to support their favourite bands and artists. It’s a great opportunity to experience new music, different venues and meet new friends,” he said.

Both venues invite music enthusiasts to support this ground-breaking initiative. The ‘Gig Swap’ promises to be a celebration of musical diversity, fostering a sense of camaraderie among artists and fans from different regions.

Ticket details

The Globe Railway Street Newcastle Mar 22 – Beatnik + Seventh Heaven + Cane Rouge

£5.00Friday 22 March , 8pm (Doors 7pm)

NE Volume Music Bar, Stockton-on-Tees TS18 3DR Saturday 23 March 2024

Starts: 7.30pm

Tickets: £5 advance, £7 on the door