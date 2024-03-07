UNIVERSITY OF SUNDERLAND: GETTING THE WORKFORCE READY FOR CROWN WORKS STUDIOS

Crown Works Studio

The University of Sunderland today reinforced its commitment to developing a skilled regional workforce for the Crown Works Studio plans following the announcement of Government support for the project.

The joint venture between global entertainment company Fulwell 73 and Cain International (FulwellCain Studios) is expected to create more than 8,000 jobs across the north-east.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland said, “I am delighted that today’s announcement has confirmed government support for the exciting Crown Works Studios project on Wearside.

“Over the generations, the city was defined by the hard work and ingenuity of those who worked in industries such as coalmining and shipbuilding. Now, our focus is on the future as these same qualities will allow Sunderland to take its place at the heart of filmmaking, one of the country’s leading cultural exports.

“For our award-winning film production graduates – a product of courses regarded as some of the best in the county – it is a chance to fulfil their potential while remaining in, and contributing to, the north-east.

“We look forward to working with the team behind Crown Works, and other partners as we develop the skilled workforce needed to maximise this outstanding opportunity.”

Lee Hall, Head of School, Media and Communications at the University of Sunderland said: “This is fantastic news for our students studying courses in Film Production, Screen Performance and other media courses, but the project will bring a wealth of other opportunities.

“From Tourism to Law and Engineering, a project this size will require a workforce with expertise in a range of disciplines. The news also comes on top of growth which can already be seen in the screen industries which has been regionally driven by increased production.”

The University of Sunderland runs an array of courses related to jobs in the Film and TV production sector including;

Costume Design

Costume designers are responsible for the overall look and feel of costumes and clothing in film and TV productions.

Engineering

Despite advances in AI and CGI many productions still rely on complex physical sets and effects.

Law

Lawyers that specialize in Entertainment cover a vast array of disciplines across the industry. From contract law, to negotiating creative rights issues.

Accountancy

As with any large commercial enterprise, keeping tight control of finances plays a critical role in the success (or failure) of a production.

Graphic Design

Visual storytellers have a critical role to play in the film industry and not just in branding and supporting asset design. They are also integral to the believability of the story.

Animation and Games Art

Animation has continued to evolve and remains a major part of film production. Stop motion, modelling and computer-generated characters brought to life by talented animators have become some of the most loved stars of a diverse array of films.

Tourism

The benefits of having an internationally recognised production hub on our doorstep will likely extend to the wider community. Like Harry Potter Studio tours, or visitors flocking to Northern Ireland to immerse themselves in Game of Thrones territory.