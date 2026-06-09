Unmissable Summer Spa Offers at Mottram Hall – from £93 pp for Overnight Spa Breaks

Experience the Outdoor Spa Garden, Complimentary Champneys Treatments and Full Board Dining

29 May 2026

exceptional experiences and exclusive seasonal offers. From peaceful solo escapes and spa escapes with friends to luxurious couples’ retreats, guests can book now and look forward to the ultimate opportunity to relax, recharge and unwind this summer. And, with the outdoor spa gardens at Mottram Hall, guests can enjoy the warmer weather in the oversized hydro-pool complete with massage jets, or relax poolside with a glass of fizz in the spacious seating areas. Whether you’re preparing for a summer getaway at home or abroad, or simply seeking a day of relaxation and indulgence, the spa at Mottram Hall in Cheshire offers a range ofFrom peaceful solo escapes and spa escapes with friends to luxurious couples’ retreats, guests can book now and look forward to the ultimate opportunity to relax, recharge and unwind this summer. And, with the outdoor spa gardens at Mottram Hall, guests can enjoy the warmer weather in the oversized hydro-pool complete with massage jets, or relax poolside with a glass of fizz in the spacious seating areas.

Here are the Top Seasonal Summer Offers at Mottram Hall…

FREE spa treatment worth over £100 when you stay midweek

Indulge in a midweek treat with a choice of free Champneys Spa Treatment worth up to £105 when you book a full day of blissful relaxation. Your experience includes use of spa, pools and relaxation rooms, plus use of the gym, aqua classes and walks around the grounds. Guests can relax in comfort throughout their visit with a fluffy robe and complimentary flip flops to wear and keep, as well as a branded Champneys tote bag to take home as a lasting reminder of your spa experience.

Valid Sunday – Thursday, throughout June to October.

Choose from Champneys Spa Heaven Cocoon or Champneys 100 Year Facial. Option to upgrade to 50-minute massage for £40.

Priced £149pp

Book here https://www.champneys.com/offers/midweek-spa-day.html

UP TO 60% OFF Spa Breaks – from just £93pp full board

The longer you stay, the more you save on your spa break – giving you more time to unwind and relax! With 60% off when you stay 3 nights, 50% off for 2 night breaks, and 40% off a 1 night stay, you can select a complimentary 50-minute treatment per night, plus full-board dining, with a healthy buffet breakfast, full English & continental breakfast plus a nutritious lunch and dinner. Arrive from 10am before your 3pm check in to enjoy the spa facilities, pool and gym in your fluffy robe, slippers and your take-home tote bag.

Valid Sunday – Thursday

Priced from £139 for a 1 night stay, £116 for a 2 night stay and £93 for a 3 night stay

Book here https://www.champneys.com/offers/the-original-spa-break.html

Save 35% pp on a Group Escape for Bubbles & Bliss

Indulge in the ultimate summer slumber party at Mottram Hall and bring five or more of your favourite people to escape to the spa with up to 30% off an indulgent overnight stay. Your party starts at 10am, with some relaxing spa time before free time and a delicious dinner, a wholesome breakfast the next morning and then a day of fitness and fun; take a group activity class and enjoy a soul-soothing 50-minute treatment, before your nutritious lunch perfectly paired with a glass of bubbly before you head home.

Valid Sunday – Thursday

From £210pp

Book here https://www.champneys.com/offers/group-spa-stay.html

About Mottram Hall & Spa

Set within 270 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens, the spa at Mottram Hall reopened in September 2020 following an extensive redesign and refurbishment, becoming the first Champneys spa in the North of England.

The spa offers an exceptional range of world-class facilities, including 15 treatment rooms, two swimming pools, a hydrotherapy pool, jacuzzi, Brechel sauna, salt steam room, organic sauna, cold room, monsoon shower, drench shower and ice fountain. A comprehensive menu of treatments is available from Champneys, Clarins and Elemis.

For those seeking a more active experience, the health spa features a state-of-the-art gym, alongside a panoramic studio and dedicated cycle studio, offering a wide variety of fitness and wellbeing classes to suit all abilities and interests.

Outside in the spa gardens, guests can enjoy an oversized hydro-pool complete with massage jets, alongside spacious daybeds, grey deck chairs, and rattan tables and seating areas – ideal for relaxing with a glass of fizz while taking in the sounds of nature.