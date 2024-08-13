Urban Automotive’s redefined Range Rover Sport to debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Urban Automotive teases an exclusive vehicle line-up at this year’s prestigious Goodwood Festival of Speed, spearheaded by the global public debut of its all-new redefined Range Rover Sport Widetrack styling package

The bespoke luxury vehicle modifier will also showcase its latest Range Rover L460, Land Rover Defender 110 and Lamborghini Urus demo vehicles, alongside partners Milltek Sport and Vossen Wheels

Find Urban Automotive on Stand 27 & 28 at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2024: Thursday 11th – Sunday 14th July

Urban Automotive has announced it will reveal its hotly anticipated Range Rover Sport styling programme at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, unveiling a bespoke carbon fibre enhancement package that promises to elevate the ultimate luxury SUV to a new level.

As the latest project from the company’s inhouse design team, led by founder Simon Dearn, the reimagined Range Rover Sport package will showcase Urban Automotive’s expertise in carbon fibre, available with a choice of two body kits and aggressive styling touches that significantly increase the presence of one of the most desirable 4x4s on the road.

For the first time, Urban Automotive’s Range Rover Sport package is available in two distinct styles to suit individual tastes – introducing the Urban ‘Widetrack’ and ‘Narrowbody’ range.

The primary Narrowbody is designed for clients looking for a more subtle, OEM+ image, with full replacement carbon fibre bumpers at the front and rear, plus carbon fibre side skirts.

Ultimate Widetrack specification, as showcased at the Festival of Speed, introduces one of Urban Automotive’s most distinctive designs yet, with aggressive wide-body enhancements creating a bold appearance while maintaining its trademark levels of tasteful distinction and quality. Hand-built in the UK and revealed for the first time at Goodwood, the Range Rover Sport demo vehicle will feature custom Lamborghini Grigio Telesto paintwork, 24’’ Urban Vossen alloy wheels, and a Recaro interior.

The vehicle will be joined on the stand by an L460 Range Rover inspired by Urban Automotive’s recent project for Kim Kardashian, delivered to Los Angeles last month following an exclusive commission from the TV star. Wearing the company’s Widetrack bodykit, the L460 will also flaunt a distinctive satin silver colour change to match Kim’s specification, also marking the public debut of the brand new flat-face Urban Vossen UV-8 alloys.

Alongside the Range Rovers, Festival of Speed visitors can get a closer look at Urban Automotive’s Widetrack Land Rover Defender 110 V8, with stunning Verde Ermes paintwork and a custom tan leather interior with carbon-backed Recaros, plus a Lamborghini Urus in Midnight Green with a full carbon fibre body kit and Urban Vossen UV-6 alloys.

This year, Urban Automotive’s stand will also showcase its partnerships with premium performance exhaust specialist Milltek Sport and Florida-based Vossen Wheels. Clients looking for a bespoke project from Urban Automotive can now specify an upgraded Milltek exhaust system as part of their modification package, giving their vehicle the exhaust sound and design to match the visual enhancements.

Urban Automotive and Vossen Wheels have also collaborated on the range of ‘Urban x Vossen’ forged alloy wheels offered across the entire range of vehicle applications catered for by the bespoke modification specialist.

“Goodwood Festival of Speed is a legendary event and an unmissable one for us after such an incredible start to 2024,” said Urban Automotive founder Simon Dearn. “Our new Range Rover Sport design programme has been a true labour of love for the team and I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved. I’m looking forward to seeing how we can individualise it further for clients looking for a truly bespoke custom vehicle build. It’s also a pleasure to showcase our latest products at the Festival alongside our valued partners Milltek Sport and Vossen Wheels, and we would like to thank both companies for their continued support.”

For information on Urban Automotive, visit www.urban-automotive.co.uk or call 01908 978978.