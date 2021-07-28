Ushaw, Durham’s historic house, chapels and gardens, welcomes multi award-winning and Grammy nominated British choir Tenebrae to perform in St Cuthbert’s Chapel on Friday, July 30.

Limited tickets are still available for this intimate concert in one of the North East’s most celebrated religious buildings, the Gothic-era St Cuthbert’s Chapel at Ushaw.

Jonathan Ward, commercial director at Ushaw, said: “Our purpose is to provide experiences beyond belief for visitors to Ushaw. Tenebrae are one of the world’s leading choirs, celebrated for their passion and precision, with a catalogue of choral music spanning Renaissance Europe to present day Britain.

We are proud that St Cuthbert’s Chapel, Ushaw, is one of only five UK tour dates for Tenebrae in 2021.”

Described as “phenomenal” (The Times) and “devastatingly beautiful” (Gramophone Magazine), Tenebrae regularly accompany the world’s finest orchestras and have appeared at major festivals including the BBC Proms, Edinburgh International Festival, Leipzig Gewandhaus (Germany) and Melbourne Festival (Australia).

Under musical director Nigel Short, Tenebrae has twice won the award for Best Choral Performance in the BBC Music Magazine Awards (2012 and 2016), and its recording of Fauré’s Requiem with the London Symphony Orchestra was nominated for the Gramophone Awards (2013).

In 2018, Music of the Spheres, Tenebrae’s album of part songs from the British Isles, received a Grammy nomination.

Tenebrae’s concert is part of a packed Summer calendar of family friendly and cultural events at Ushaw, including outdoor cinema screenings, live music and theatre, Olympic inspired events, discovery and treasure trails.

VIP musical workshop with Tenebrae director Nigel Short

Audience members have an exclusive opportunity to join Tenebrae musical director Nigel Short for a choral workshop at Ushaw on the day of the concert.

Singers of all standards are welcome and will have the opportunity to work with Nigel Short on three choral works.

Workshop tickets can be bought separately or in conjunction with a Tenebrae concert ticket.

Concert Details

Tenebrae at St Cuthbert’s Chapel, Ushaw: Friday July 30 – 7:30pm to 10:00 pm

Doors open 6pm

No reserved seating for standard tickets

Nigel Short’s choral workshop, Friday July 30 – 11:30am to 1pm

Tickets: £15 to £45 – available here

Ticket Link

https://www.simpletix.com/e/tenebrae-live-at-ushaw-plus-optional-works-tickets-72921