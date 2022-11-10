Vauxhall Vivaro Electric remains UK’s best-selling electric van, with Vauxhall the best-selling electric LCV manufacturer

With 3,254 sold since start of year, Vivaro Electric remains UK’s best-selling e-LCV in 2022

Success of Vivaro Electric has helped Vauxhall to second overall in LCV market so far this year

Vauxhall is one of the few brands able to offer fleets a fully electric van across its line-up

Luton – The award-winning Vauxhall Vivaro Electric remains the UK’s best-selling electric Light Commercial Vehicle (e-LCV), according to the latest registration figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The Vivaro Electric remains the UK’s best-selling electric van with 3,254 sold in the first ten months of the year. The success of this model has helped Vauxhall remain the country’s best-selling e-LCV manufacturer so far this year, as well as being the second biggest-selling LCV manufacturer overall.

James Taylor, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Vivaro Electric continue its strong sales performance this year, helping us maintain our position as the UK’s best-selling e-LCV manufacturer. As one of the few brands in the country that is able to offer fleets a fully electric van across its entire LCV model line-up, Vauxhall is leading the way towards electrifying Britain’s businesses.”

The Vivaro Electric has a long list of awards under its belt, including ‘Medium Van of the Year’ at the What Van? Awards 2022 and ‘Best Medium Electric Van’ at the Driving Electric Awards 2022. The Vivaro Electric was also voted ‘International Van of the Year 2021’, alongside multiple other top honours.

With a WLTP range of up to 205 miles and a maximum payload of up to 1,226kg, the Vivaro Electric is at the forefront of Vauxhall’s commitment to electrification, as the brand continues its electric vehicle expansion with the goal of offering an electrified variant across its model line-up by 2024, and to offer only fully electric cars and vans in the UK by 2028.