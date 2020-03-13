Augmented reality headsets help speed up complex servicing work

Technicians can connect directly with experts in Technical Support Centre

Nationwide rollout follows successful trial which saved a year of downtime for customers and 2.5 tonnes of CO 2

Remote diagnostics help minimise the time a van is off the road

Milton Keynes, UK – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is rolling out augmented reality headsets for technicians across its Van Centre network to help speed up complex repair work with the potential to save customers five years of downtime – equal to £1million.

The innovative system allows experts based at the Technical Support Centre (TSC) to send precise visual instructions remotely to technicians at Van Centres and Mobile Service Clinics to ensure any maintenance issues can be fixed as quickly and efficiently as possible, minimising the time a van spends off the road.

The nationwide rollout follows a successful trial that saved customers a year of downtime – equal to almost £250,000 – with repair efficiency up by 93 per cent. Not having to physically travel also meant a reduction of over 2.5 tonnes of CO 2 for the TSC.

Each of the 67 Van Centres and 30 Authorised Repairers across the UK will have access to a pair of the RealWear glasses, which includes microphone, head camera, display screen and voice activation.

If technicians face complex or unusual servicing points – expected to be around 500 across the UK in 2020 – they can use the technology to connect directly with the Technical Support Centre at head office in Milton Keynes. The expert is then able to support the field technician through the diagnosis and repair by augmenting images, wiring diagrams and adding repair suggestions into their view.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles offers a range of vehicles from Caddy to California and Amarok to Crafter, each with a range of powertrain options and bespoke conversions. This means technicians face a raft of servicing variations each day which might require specialist assistance.

David Hanna, Head of Service and Parts at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Following a hugely successful trial, we have decided to invest in the augmented reality technology to allow us to support our world class technicians and valued customers alike. As part of our Working With You promise, we are committed to keeping customer vehicles on the road and minimising downtime – this technology provides the perfect solution by reducing the time a van spends in the workshop as well as improving the sustainability of our technical support operation.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.