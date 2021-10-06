Volvo Car UK furthers core sustainability aims with multi-year Eden Project collaboration

Volvo Car UK has announced a new three-year partnership as the Official Automotive Partner of the Eden Project and the Eden Sessions music concerts, a deal brokered by AEG Global Partnerships.

This long-term collaboration aims to inspire and educate visitors about people’s relationship with the environment and how we can protect the planet to create a safer future.

By partnering with the Eden Project – the UK-based educational charity dedicated to connecting people with the natural world – and the Eden Sessions concert series, Volvo hopes to firmly establish its commitment to supporting a more sustainable future and share expertise across industries.

Volvo Car UK will provide the Eden Project with a fleet of Volvo XC40 Recharge pure electric vehicles to support its ongoing operations. By working together collaboratively, Volvo and the Eden Project hope to tackle some of the challenges and barriers consumers have around purchasing and driving electric cars, and accelerate the uptake of zero-emission vehicles.

Alongside the partnership with the Eden Project, Volvo Car UK will also be the Presenting Partner of the Eden Sessions, the annual series of concerts which takes place this month (September 2021) in front of the world-famous biomes near St Austell in Cornwall.

Artists taking part this year are Ben Howard (September 11), McFly (September 12), Royal Blood (September 14), Snow Patrol (September 16), The Script (September 17) and IDLES (September 18).

Kristian Elvefors, Managing Director of Volvo Car UK, said: “In 2020, Volvo set a number of bold climate targets, including the goal of being a completely climate-neutral company by 2040. Furthermore, our transformation to becoming a fully electric car manufacturer by 2030 is already well underway with the launch of the XC40 Recharge pure electric and the forthcoming C40.

“This is a collective effort, and to achieve these targets we need to partner with organisations and individuals that share our same vision. The Eden Project is the perfect long-term partner for us in this respect. As a business, we can learn a lot from their ongoing initiatives that provide an eye-opening insight about our relationship with the planet. With our shared values, we hope to bring this environmental message to the forefront of everyone’s mind and continue to be a catalyst for change.”

Sir Tim Smit, Co-founder of the Eden Project, said: “Eden rocks! By 2023, the pioneering Eden Project will be completely powered by renewable energy. A combination of deep geothermal energy and solar continues our journey to make Eden the most ecologically sympathetic visitor destination in the world. Transport is a vital ingredient of this, and we are hugely impressed by Volvo’s vision for the future and are entering a long-term partnership with them to show our global audience what a post-combustion-engine age can look like. Shared values and a shared vision will make us better. Eden and Volvo are demonstrating a future that remains ours to make… today.”

Matthew Zweck, Director of Global Partnerships AEG Europe, said: “It’s been fantastic to bring Volvo, a world-leading brand committed to a sustainable future, together with the Eden Project and the Eden Sessions in this three-year deal. The Eden Project’s dedication and educational drive is invaluable to all of us, and through this partnership it will help to reach further audiences with key information around electric vehicles.”

This partnership is Volvo’s latest commitment to support and work with those whose initiatives are making a genuine and authentic difference to supporting planetary safety.

To learn more about Volvo’s sustainability commitments, please visit https://www.volvocars.com/uk/about/our-company/this-is-volvo-cars/sustainability

For more information about the Eden Project, visit https://www.edenproject.com/

To book tickets or learn more about the Eden Sessions, visit https://www.edensessions.com/