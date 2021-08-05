Wagonex, the UK’s leading vehicle subscription business, has released its list of the five popular models searched for by British families planning their summer staycations.

With most Brits choosing to holiday at home this year, many families are finding their usual runarounds are a bit too small to accommodate the kids, pets and everything but the kitchen sink.

And many are turning to short-term car subscription through wagonex.com as the perfect solution.

Wagonex allows users to subscribe to any one of thousands of cars for as little as one month, avoiding big down-payments and long-term financial commitment.

Peugeot 5008 Range Rover Discovery Sport Audi A6 Avant BMW x3 Kia Sorento

The most requested features suggest most users are looking for a car extra space for passengers and luggage and technology to help keep the kids entertained on long journeys.

Those choosing vehicle subscription will find:

The choice of thousands of new cars available for subscriptions of anywhere between one and 24 months

Deposits are refundable at the end of the contract

All parts and maintenance are included for the duration of the contract, meaning no unexpected repair bills

Fully comprehensive and totally transparent insurance is included in the monthly subscription payment

Toby Kernon, founder and CEO of Wagonex, said: “We’ve seen a noticeable shift in the cars users are enquiring about over the past few weeks.

“Earlier in the year, the most searched for vehicles were pure electric models and highly desirable brands like Tesla.

“At the moment though, with families planning their summer holidays, enquiries for SUVs, people carriers, estate cars and crossovers are all on the rise.”

To find your next car or for more details, visit wagonex.com