Senior Wealth Adviser, Michael Carrick from Newcastle-based wealth management and property lending specialists Tier One Capital (Tier One) has been named as one of the UK’s top ranked leading financial professionals and advisers for the second successive year.

Michael, who has been a financial adviser and wealth management expert for more than 30 years, has appeared in the latest VouchedFor 2022 guide to the UK’s top rated financial advisers. The guide has been published in conjunction with The Times newspaper and compiled using feedback from clients on the VouchedFor website.

VouchedFor is the UK’s leading ratings and review website for financial professionals. It verifies each client review using a combination of an algorithm and manual investigations in order to prevent advisers only accepting positive reviews.

Michael has continued to score an impressive 4.9 out of 5 based on client reviews in 2021, maintaining the positive reviews he has received since joining Tier One in 2019 as Senior Wealth Adviser, following the company’s acquisition of Carrick Financial Management, a well-known and widely respected IFA business in the region.

Highly qualified with Chartered Insurance Institution qualifications covering investments, pensions, long-term care and trusts, Michael commented: “I’m incredibly pleased to have been included in the VouchedFor guide for the second successive year and really grateful to all of our clients that have given such positive reviews.

“We have established a strong reputation for objective, independent and bespoke financial advice, ensuring that we take the time to understand our clients so we can put forward a plan that’s best for them and can make a difference to their lives and financial futures.”

Ian McElroy, Chief Executive of Tier One, said: “Michael’s expertise has continued to be recognised by our clients both through the positive reviews he receives, but also in the long-term relationships we have with individuals who value the clear, knowledge-based advice we provide. We are exceptionally proud of Michael’s achievement and the outstanding service we provide.”