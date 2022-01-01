In the last few decades, minimally invasive surgeries are becoming common in different medical disciplines and one of the sectors is orthopedics. The technique is known to be easier when compared to the traditional surgical method and ensures lesser post-operative pain in patients. Minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries are also becoming common and wherever possible, such a surgery is the first preference of surgeons. In this post, we will discuss some different types of minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries that are performed for the treatment of various orthopedic conditions. But before we move on to that, let us have a brief discussion on what minimally invasive surgery is.

What is Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Surgery?

The name itself justifies what a minimally invasive surgery is. In this surgical procedure, the doctor only requires to make a smaller incision. While on the other hand, traditional surgical methods require a big incision to be made in order to fix the condition. When a big incision is made, more damage to surrounding tissues and muscles is seen, whereas, in minimally invasive surgeries, the damage is less. This is one of the key reasons why such surgeries are preferred, and another one is the requirement of only a small incision.

Latest Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Surgeries

Here, we will see different options present in minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries.

Knee Arthroscopy

Minimally invasive orthopedic surgery can be performed to treat certain knee conditions and for that, two or more small incisions are required to be made at the target site. One incision is used to guide a flexible tube on which a small camera is there. It will help the surgeon visualize the affected site clearly in an enlarged view on the monitor. While other incisions will be used to guide orthopedic surgical instruments and Knee Arthroscopy Implants.

Hip Arthroscopy

Hip arthroscopy is another type of minimally invasive surgery in which the arthroscope (a flexible tube having a camera mounted on it) is inserted in the hip joint by making a small incision. This camera will help the surgeon view the joint and guide instruments and orthopedic implants for repair. Instruments and implants will be inserted by making more incisions near the targeted site. This surgery can be performed to relieve painful symptoms in the hip due to an injury.

Shoulder Arthroscopy

Shoulder arthroscopy is known to be one of the most commonly performed minimally invasive surgeries. During this procedure, two or more incisions (small) are made near the shoulder joint and are used to insert an arthroscope, some specialized tools, and Shoulder Arthroscopy Implants. The camera mounted on the arthroscope will help the surgeon to see enlarged images of the joint on the monitor and guide implants and instruments to the target site for repairs.

Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Minimally invasive spine surgery is known to require a specialized tool known as a tubular retractor which is inserted through a small incision made near the affected site. This tool provides enlarged and clear images of the target site and helps surgeons repair the damage with utmost precision. Small spine implants may be used during this surgery.

Wrist Arthroscopy

Traditional surgeries to fix wrist fractures involve the opening of the joint to apply required orthopedic implants like Cannulated Cancellous Screws for wrist. But in the case of arthroscopy, only a smaller incision is required. This surgery is known to cause low postoperative pain. Wrist arthroscopy is less common when compared to other procedures.

These are some of the common types of minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries.