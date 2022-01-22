There are many potential career paths that someone can take after graduating from college. This includes becoming an accountant, doctor, lawyer, teacher, or engineer. Each of these careers requires different levels of education and training to get started.

Accountant

Becoming an accountant requires a bachelor’s degree in accounting. A master’s degree or CPA certification is not required but can make one more competitive when applying for a position. This is a good option if you took the courses under the Accountancy, Business, and Management or ABM strand in your high school and undergraduate years.

Pros:

Earn a good salary

High demand in the job market

Able to work in different industries

You can move up the ladder and become a manager or director

Cons:

Not very creative or innovative

You need to keep up with the latest trends to succeed

An increasing amount of regulation may make your job more tedious and less enjoyable

Being an accountant has its charms, of course, and can be a very rewarding career path. But it’s important that you know what you’re getting into, and that you understand the pros and cons of such a position. If you do decide to become an accountant, make sure you take the necessary courses to become successful in your career.

Doctor

Becoming a doctor requires at least four years of undergraduate education and then an additional four years in medical school. After that, you must complete a residency program to become a practicing doctor. In the United States, all doctors must pass the United States Medical Licensing Exam (USMLE) to become a doctor.

Pros:

A high salary

Autonomy in your career and daily activities

You can make a serious impact on the lives of others and their families

Cons:

High demand for your services makes it hard to take time off

High level of stress

Long hours

If you’re passionate about saving lives and helping people, this might be the perfect career for you. Of course, this means you’ll be devoting most of your life to your career, so it’s important to choose the right path for you. And when the time comes, you’re going to have to choose your field of specialization, which is why you should do as much research as possible before going into the medical field.

Lawyer

Becoming a lawyer requires at least three years post-undergraduate at a law school or university. After that, you must pass the bar exam to become a practicing lawyer. If you decide to specialize in a specific field of law, you will have to take additional courses to become a specialist.

Pros:

High salary

Prestige

Autonomy in your career

Cons:

One of the most competitive professions to get into

Long hours

High stress levels

If you don’t mind the long hours and high stress, becoming a lawyer may be for you. Of course, in this field, you’ll be able to help give justice to the little guy and free individuals from their unhappy marriages. But that all depends on what specialty you choose, so choose wisely when the time comes.

Teacher

Becoming a teacher requires at least an undergraduate degree. If you want to be a high school teacher, you must also major in the subject that you plan to teach. In some cases, you will have to go through a state-approved teacher preparation program before being qualified to teach in the public school system.

Pros:

Take summers off

Mold the minds of tomorrow

High demand in the job market

Cons:

Not as prestigious as some other careers

Little to no opportunity for promotion

Lower than the average salary for graduates with a bachelor’s degree

While the earning potential isn’t as high as other career fields, teaching can be a very rewarding job. After all, you’ll be shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. So, if you have a passion for teaching or have always wanted to be a teacher, going through this process will be time well spent.

Engineer

Becoming an engineer requires at least a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Many engineers have to go through a state-approved program that teaches them about safety, ethics, and other types of knowledge. They then have to pass a licensure test to get certified.

Pros:

High salary

Autonomy in your career

Prestige

Cons:

Many engineers are not formally educated in ethics

High stress levels

Highly competitive field

Much like other fields, you’ll be choosing your engineering specialty early on. If you like that idea and know what type of engineer you want to become, then this is the perfect career for you. However, you’ll have to go through a lot of training and schooling to reach your dream job

The best career path for you will depend on many factors, including what your goals are and how much time you can devote to a job. Hopefully, this list of five potential careers after college has given you some ideas about where to start looking.