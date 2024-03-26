What to do with the kids this East Holidays in Northumberland 2024?

The Easter holidays are a great time to spend quality time with your children, and Northumberland offers a wide range of activities to keep the little ones entertained. From outdoor adventures to indoor fun, there is something for everyone in this beautiful county. Whether you live in Northumberland or are planning a visit, here are some ideas on what to do with the kids this Easter holiday in 2024.

One of the top attractions in Northumberland is Alnwick Castle, which is often dubbed the “Harry Potter Castle” as it was used as a filming location for the popular movie series. Kids of all ages will love exploring the castle’s rooms and grounds, where they can see real suits of armor, medieval weapons, and beautiful gardens. There are also regular events and activities held at the castle, such as archery workshops and broomstick training, which are sure to delight any young witch or wizard in training.

For those who enjoy the great outdoors, Northumberland National Park is the perfect destination for a family day out. With its stunning scenery, vast open spaces, and abundance of wildlife, the park offers endless opportunities for hiking, cycling, picnicking, and wildlife spotting. Kids can have fun exploring ancient ruins, spotting wild ponies, and discovering hidden waterfalls, while parents can enjoy the peace and tranquility of this unspoiled wilderness. Be sure to pack a picnic and plenty of snacks to keep the little ones energized throughout the day.