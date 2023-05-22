Spacious compact SUV with attractive equipment: the new Mercedes-Benz GLB

Updated front and rear design

Improved standard equipment with LED High Performance headlights, comfort seats in ARTICO/fabric, leather steering wheel and freestanding double screen

Upgraded Driving Assistance package and new MBUX generation

Petrol gensets as mild hybrids with 48-volt network

Stuttgart. Numerous innovations and more extensive standard equipment – Mercedes-Benz is making the spacious GLB compact SUV even more attractive for customers. The redesigned front bumper with visual underbody protection points to its off-road genes. The SUV radiator grille with four horizontal louvres and central star underlines this impression. The athletic shoulder shape, with coherently modelled side graphics, creates an interesting interplay of light and shadow and a visually width-accentuated rear end.

New striking full-LED headlights and rear lights enhance the appearance, with the range of options now expanded with four additional wheel designs and a new Spectral Blue Metallic paint colour. In basic trim, the new GLB is fitted with 17-inch five-twin-spoke alloy wheels in high-gloss black with high-gloss turned surfaces. However, the GLB can also be configured with 18- to 20-inch wheels.

One of the highlights of the significantly upgraded interior is the freestanding double screen. Standard are a 7-inch and a 10.25-inch display for the respective instrument cluster and multimedia screens, with two 10.25‑inch wide-screen displays available as an option. The round air vents in turbine look convey sporty elegance and contrast with the straight-lined, off-road-typical interior elements in aluminium. The standard steering wheel of the current generation is upholstered in leather, with ARTICO man-made leather available on request. In addition, a heated steering wheel rim is available for the AMG Line for the first time.

Simplified offer logic with extensive standard equipment

Comfort seats come as standard in the new GLB, which are upholstered in ARTICO man-made leather and black fabric with three-dimensional embossing. They are optionally available in the trendy sagegrey colour. Three interior colours – black, macchiato beige and sagegrey – are available in the Progressive equipment variant. The standard seat cover in ARTICO man-made leather/microfibre MICROCUT is now also available in bahia brown in the AMG Line, as are a total of four upholstery colours: black, bahia brown, sagegrey and the new shade red pepper combined with black. The comfort seat fabric covering is made of 100% recycled materials while in the ARTICO/MICROCUT seat cover, this proportion is 65% in the seat mirror and 85% in the bottom fabric.

The standard equipment of the GLB has been significantly upgraded. The offer logic has been adapted even more precisely to specific customer wishes. The basic equipment already includes Highbeam Assist, a reversing camera and the USB package in addition to the leather steering wheel and the LED front headlights, for example. Customers also receive the Parking Package and the Mirror Package from the Progressive equipment variant onwards. Further functional equipment is bundled into packages based on real customer behaviour, with customers being able to configure vehicles individually in terms of design features such as colours, upholstery, trim and wheels.

Intuitive operation and adaptive software in the latest MBUX generation

The GLB now features the latest generation of MBUX with newly designed display styles. “Classic” provides all relevant driver information while “Sporty” impresses with the dynamic rev counter. Those who want to limit themselves to essential content can select “Discreet”. In combination with the three Navigation, Assistance, and Services modes and the 10 Ambient Light colour worlds, customers are treated to numerous individualisation options. All previous functions such as Media, Phone or Vehicle are still available, and they can be conveniently operated via touchscreen or steering-wheel-mounted finger pads.

New design and improved performance were the main focuses of the revision of the telematics system. For further connectivity, the GLB now has an additional USB-C port and increased USB charging power while all USB ports are illuminated. In the future, wireless networking with smartphones will be possible via Android Auto Wireless or Apple CarPlay.

Intelligent voice assistant learns with you

The Mercedes-Benz intelligent voice assistant is becoming even more capable of dialogue and learning thanks to online services in the Mercedes me app[1] that can be activated. The system gets to know the driver and remembers their typical settings or routes. At the appropriate moment, it suggests personalised infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions – precisely tailored to the respective driving situation. The driver can, of course, reject this suggestion with the “Do not suggest now” function, or permanently delete it with “Do not suggest again”. The vehicle will remember these wishes. Certain actions can thus be triggered without having to say “Hey Mercedes,” and the voice assistant can now also explain vehicle functions. As part of the “MBUX Voice Assistant” from Mercedes me, the audio “Tourguide” adds an exciting feature to travel information – initially only available in Germany. When the voice command “Hey Mercedes, start Tourguide” is given, MBUX reads out interesting facts about places of interest along the route, responding to the approximately 3,400 brown signs along German motorways.

The optional Burmester® surround sound system now features the immersive Dolby Atmos audio experience in conjunction with the latest MBUX generation, giving music more space, clarity and depth. The system also adapts to any playback environment, meaning fans can listen to music with unparalleled clarity that matches the artist’s original vision from the studio.