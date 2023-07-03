Where Should Jesse Lingard Apply his trade next season?

Jesse Lingard, the talented English midfielder, finds himself at a crucial juncture in his career. After spending over a decade at Manchester United, where he experienced both highs and lows, the question that arises is – where should Lingard apply his trade next season? Lingard has showcased his potential as a versatile and dynamic player over the years, earning a place in the England national team. Now, with several clubs rumored to be interested in acquiring his services, it is worth exploring potential destinations for Lingard to consider for his next chapter.

One possible destination for the 28-year-old midfielder is West Ham United. Lingard joined the Hammers on loan during the second half of the 2020-2021 season and experienced a remarkable turnaround in form. He notched up nine goals and five assists in just 16 Premier League appearances, helping West Ham secure a place in the UEFA Europa League for the first time in five years. Under the guidance of manager David Moyes, Lingard thrived in a more pivotal role, enjoying the freedom to express himself.

Continuing his journey at West Ham could provide Lingard with the stability and confidence he needs to elevate his career to new heights. The Hammers have shown their ambition by securing European football and possess a squad capable of challenging for a top-six finish in the Premier League. Additionally, Lingard has already developed a strong relationship with the coaching staff and players at the London club. Staying at West Ham would allow him to build on his successful loan stint and potentially become a key figure in the team, leading them to further success.

Another potential opportunity for Lingard could lie abroad, with clubs in top European leagues reportedly keen on his signature. Italian giants, AC Milan, have emerged as a potential suitor for the English midfielder. AC Milan had a promising season in Serie A, finishing second and securing Champions League qualification for the first time since the 2013-2014 season. The Rossoneri possess an exciting blend of youth and experience, and Lingard’s presence could add a new dynamic to their midfield.

Playing in the prestigious Serie A would provide Lingard with a new challenge and a chance to showcase his skills on one of the grandest stages in European football. The tactical nature of Italian football could also suit Lingard’s game, allowing him to develop his understanding of the game further. Additionally, a move to AC Milan could see Lingard link up with fellow Englishman and former Manchester United teammate, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, providing a sense of familiarity and mentorship that could be beneficial for his development.

Lastly, a move to another Premier League club could be an enticing prospect for Lingard. One club that could provide him with a fresh start is Leicester City. The Foxes have consistently punched above their weight under manager Brendan Rodgers, securing a top-five finish in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons. With Leicester City’s recent success and European football on the horizon, Lingard would have the opportunity to challenge himself at a club striving for sustained success domestically and in continental competitions.

Joining Leicester City would also reunite Lingard with former England teammates, Harry Maguire and Jamie Vardy. The trio’s link-up play during international fixtures has proven to be fruitful, and replicating that chemistry at club level could be beneficial for all parties involved. Under the guidance of Rodgers, Lingard could continue his development and contribute to Leicester City’s ambitions of challenging the traditional big-six clubs in the Premier League.

In conclusion, Jesse Lingard faces a pivotal decision in choosing his next destination. West Ham United provides him with familiarity, stability, and a platform to further enhance his performances, while AC Milan offers an exciting opportunity to showcase his abilities abroad. Leicester City, on the other hand, presents the chance to challenge the Premier League establishment and rekindle his fruitful partnership with former England teammates. Regardless of the path Lingard chooses, one thing is certain – his decision could shape the trajectory of his career and determine the legacy he leaves behind in the footballing world.

