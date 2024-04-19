Where to go for nice walk with the Dog if your away for the Weekend in Northern Ireland?

When you’re away for the weekend in Northern Ireland and want to take your furry friend for a nice walk, there are plenty of scenic locations to choose from. Northern Ireland is known for its stunning landscapes, rolling hills, and rugged coastline, making it the perfect destination for a relaxing walk with your dog. Here are some of the best places to go for a walk with your dog in Northern Ireland:

One popular destination for dog walkers in Northern Ireland is the Giant’s Causeway. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is famous for its unique rock formations and stunning coastal views. There are several walking trails around the Giant’s Causeway that are perfect for dogs, including the Causeway Coast Way and the Giant’s Causeway Trail. These trails offer beautiful views of the coastline and a chance to explore the area’s natural beauty with your furry friend by your side.

If you prefer a more wooded setting, Tollymore Forest Park is another excellent choice for a dog-friendly walk in Northern Ireland. Located in County Down, Tollymore Forest Park is a popular destination for dog walkers thanks to its picturesque forest trails and riverside walks. Your dog will love exploring the park’s wooded paths and splashing in the river, while you can soak in the tranquility of the surrounding nature. Tollymore Forest Park is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and enjoy a peaceful walk with your dog.

For those looking for a coastal walk with their dog, Portstewart Strand is an ideal location in Northern Ireland. This stunning beach is known for its golden sands and crystal clear waters, making it the perfect spot for a relaxing walk with your dog. Dogs are allowed on the beach all year round, so you can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the shore at any time of year. The beach also offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and is a great place to watch the sunset with your furry friend by your side.