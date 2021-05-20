Credit Jordan Hemingway Wolf Alice have announced a UK & Ireland tour for January 2022, their first headline shows since 2018. The tour will take the band to Manchester, Bristol, London, Glasgow, Dublin and more, performing songs from their eagerly-anticipated third album Blue Weekend, including evocative new single “The Last Man On Earth”. Blue Weekend is the follow up to the 2018 Mercury Prize winning album Visions Of A Life and is set for release on 11 June 2021 via Dirty Hit.

Listen to “The Last Man On Earth”

Watch the video for “The Last Man On Earth”

Fans have the opportunity to receive exclusive first ticket access to Wolf Alice’s January 2022 UK & Ireland tour by pre-ordering any Blue Weekend format or bundle by 5pm GMT on 23 March via the Wolf Alice or Dirty Hit store. Pre-sale begins at 9am GMT on 24 March, before tickets go on general sale on 26 March. Fans who have already pre-ordered the album via Wolf Alice or Dirty Hit stores will automatically receive a pre-sale code.

Pre-order Blue Weekend Wolf Alice UK & Ireland January 2022 Tour Dates



07 January – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow, UK

09 Jan – O2 City Hall, Newcastle, UK

10 Jan – UEA, Norwich, UK

12 Jan – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

14 Jan – O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK

15 Jan – O2 Academy, Liverpool, UK

18 Jan – Eventim Apollo, London, UK

22 Jan – O2 Guildhall, Southampton, UK

23 Jan – De La Warr Pavillion, Bexhill On Sea, UK

25 Jan – Olympia Theatre, Dublin, IRE

27 Jan – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

28 Jan – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth, UK

30 Jan – O2 Academy, Bristol, UK

Wolf Alice are Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass) and Joel Amey (drums, vocals). It has been a decade since the band began as a duo of Ellie Rowsell and Joff Oddie, then later expanding to a four-piece, with Joel Amey and Theo Ellis joining the group. Since then, the band saw their 2015 debut album My Love Is Cool soar to #2 on the UK charts, their sophomore album Visions Of A Life win the 2018 Hyundai Mercury prize, and a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Performance. The band played a massive 187 shows on the Visions Of A Life world tour – including a sold out Alexandra Palace, 2 sold out dates at Brixton Academy, and a set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.



It was no surprise that creating a follow-up to Visions Of A Life was a daunting task. The record was a huge success, which subsequently led to many months spent on tour – with intercontinental flights, hotels and long-bus journeys taking a toll on the band.



The band decamped to an Airbnb in Somerset, and it was there that they reconfigured who they were together, far away from festival stages, tour buses, awards shows, and fans. They cemented their friendship and set to work on some fledgling demos in a converted church. These demos evolved into Blue Weekend, a record produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Björk, Brian Eno, Florence + The Machine) who has aided the band in refining their sound to an even sharper point. Rowsell’s personal storytelling is at the core of Blue Weekend, an album that sees Wolf Alice embrace a newfound boldness and vulnerability in equal measure. Blue Weekend will be released on 11 June 2021 via Dirty Hit, and will be available on all DSPs, vinyl, CD & cassette.

(Blue Weekend art – download assets) Wolf Alice – Blue Weekend tracklisting

1. The Beach

2. Delicious Things

3. Lipstick On The Glass

4. Smile

5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)

6. How Can I Make It OK?

7. Play The Greatest Hits

8. Feeling Myself

9. The Last Man On Earth

10. No Hard Feelings

11. The Beach II