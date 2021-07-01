A charity set up in memory of a little boy who loved the beautiful game has been given a boost, after a sixth form included its logo on its football strip.

Durham Sixth Form Centre boys’ football academy will carry the logo of The Bradley Lowery Foundation on their football kit to help raise awareness of the charity, which supports children with life-threatening, shortening or compromising medical conditions.

The sixth form, which is rated as an Ofsted outstanding provider, is looking forward to supporting The Bradley Lowery Foundation by raising awareness of the charity as the football team travels the country.

Richard Miller, director of sport at Durham Sixth Form Centre, said the sixth form’s sports department had a 25-year-plus history of supporting local good causes.

It also gets involved with the Great North Run, choosing to support charities that are “close to home” for the students.

Richard said: “The youngsters all knew about Bradley from their times at comprehensive school and the vision that the charity has really marries with our own.

“We want our young people to be actively helping within the local community and to do something selfless like raising awareness about childhood cancers.

“A lot of the students come from the Sunderland area and they are all big on football, so with Bradley’s love of football, supporting the Foundation just seemed to fit.”

The club plays in a national league, so will take the Foundation’s message far and wide on its travels to away games.

Gemma Lowery, Bradley’s mum and founder of the foundation, said: “We are over the moon to have the support of Durham Sixth Form Centre’s boys team.

“When the sixth form contacted us directly and asked if they could wear the Foundation’s logo we were extremely honoured to think that, of all the local good causes in the area, they had chosen Bradley’s.

“It was a proud moment to see the team all wearing their kit displaying our logo and can only help us going forward to raise awareness and, hopefully, more funds to help other families with children who have life limiting conditions.”

The Bradley Lowery Foundation’s current projects include building a holiday home in Scarborough called Super Brad’s Pad, which will support hundreds of local families with children suffering life-changing illnesses.

The North Yorkshire seaside town was Bradley’s favourite place to visit and builders, electricians, plumbers, plasterers and decorators from the area have all come together to build the luxury five-bedroom holiday home, donating their time or materials.