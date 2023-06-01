YuMe World entertainment centre expands its customer offer

A North East games and entertainment centre has further extended its customer offer with the installation of the very latest electronic concepts for all the family.

YuMe World, which is based in Newcastle’s The Gate complex, is a family-friendly, high-end games and entertainment centre, which the owners say provides a safe, clean and fun environment.

Since opening in December 2019, YuMe World has gone from strength to strength, recently investing in even more industry-leading games in order to provide customers of all ages with more choice of immersive and entertaining game play.

Managing director, John Sullivan, says: “Over the past six months, we have invested £350,000 into infrastructure upgrades, as well as a plethora of new games, including the very latest versions of established favourites such as Jurassic Park, Mario Kart GP Deluxe, Connect 4 Hoops, VR Agent, Grand Piano Keys, Super Bikes 3, Monopoly Roll ‘n’ Go and Mission Impossible, which only arrived this week. These new games, and others, are going down a storm with our customers.

“We always strive to offer our customers the latest and most popular games and are continually reinvesting in new games to keep the YuMe World experience fresh. We are also very mindful that many of our visitors are families with younger children, college and university students, as well as young working adults, so we select proven games that appeal to all ages.”

YuMe World has also recently upgraded its player card system, to allow frictionless, cashless play. Player card packages start from as little as £5.00 and cards can be retained to use on future visits, as game credits and winning prize tickets are safely stored. Player cards can be shared between friends and family who can benefit by purchasing one of the larger player packages, boosted with multiple bonus credits. This is also a great way to save up winning prize tickets to redeem in the extensive YuMe World Prize Zone.

John added: “The cashless play card system enables us to offer customers bonus credits and discounts, such as 30% off all games Monday and Tuesday and our popular Wednesday student day and Thursday date night promotions. These offers provide great value, and we see customers returning week after week with their friends and family. YuMe World is a fun place to visit, and it is great watching people playing the games together with a smile on their faces.”

John concluded: “We have additional exciting plans in place to further expand customer appeal and will be making more announcements in the coming weeks.”

YuMe World is open 7 days a week from 11am to 10pm.

For more information about YuMe World, visit yumeworld.co.uk

Please follow and like us: