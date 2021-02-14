Sarah Mains Residential Auctions has an exciting opportunity to snap a West End property up with a starting price of just £1.

The online, in-house auction platform has new properties going live to bid on everyday. And on Monday 15th February, a three bedroom semi detached property on Dipton Avenue in Newcastle will be released with the starting bid being just £1.

With no reserve, the property will stay live for 28 days, as do all the auction properties, with potential purchasers able to bid in a similar way to EBay.

At the end of the 28 day sale, the highest bidder will be the proud owner of the property, which has gardens to the front and rear.

When the auction ends, contracts are immediately exchanged with completion within 28 days. This is made possible as all legal work including searches and surveys is done before the end of the auction, meaning there are no nasty surprises for the purchaser

Interest is expected to be shown in the Dipton Avenue property from those looking for an opportunity to live in the West End of the City, from property investors and from property developers. The house comprises of hallway, lounge, dining room, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom with a separate WC. Off street parking is provided and the building benefits from central heating.

There will be an interactive live stream viewing on 22nd February at 11am and the bidding will close at 12 noon on 15th March.

Sarah Mains, who launched the online auction platform through her website in 2020 as a response to the pandemic, said:

“This property is an ideal opportunity for someone wanting a solid property in need of modernisation. It is a great example of what works well on our auction site, which is perfect for vacant, tenanted, soon to vacant, or properties in estates following bereavement.

“The auction platform is also ideal for those needing a quick, secure sale on a family home or apartment, as from start to finish the process takes just 8 weeks compared to what can be a far longer process for the normal sales route currently.

“As well as the Dipton Aenue property, we have some lovely properties on there in Gateshead, Low Fell, Whickham, Newcastle and as far afield as Hexham.”

The auction process is ideal for purchasers looking to own a property quickly and the Sarah Mains team can also help with mortgage applications saving money as well as time.

More information is available at www.sarahmains.com – simply click on the banner which states Auctions Made Easy or email auctions@sarahmains.com

