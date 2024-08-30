11 modern bathroom design ideas for 2024

For decades, bathrooms in most forms of standard housing have been purely functional, relied upon for basic utilities and not much else.

However, in recent years, the bathroom has taken on a new significance as a re-invigorating personal retreat for the twenty-first-century worker.

Whether it’s a primary bath suite, a half bath, or a guest bathroom, modern interior design is arguably the most popular style for contemporary bathrooms – blending high-performance practicality with luxuriously sleek looks.

Curating a minimalist modern bathroom isn’t always easy, though, especially if you like the look but aren’t sure where to begin when putting your own bathroom design together.

Fortunately, we have a list of sophisticated tips to help you design the bathroom suite of your dreams – so read on to discover these modern bathroom must-haves!

1) Monochromatic colours

Clean and classic, glossy white is the go-to for the majority of modern bathrooms – from the sanitaryware to the walls, floors, and accessories.

While using the same light colour throughout can make the room feel larger and airier, it can still lack depth, which is why it’s better to go from a monochromatic colour palette.

This doesn’t just mean black and white, though this is probably the most common choice. White and pale greys or browns, or muted tones like pastel blue, green, yellow, or pink, can introduce some colour to the room while remaining simple and chic.

Not only can using fewer and lighter colours be calming, but it can also become a timeless backdrop for changing accessories and furnishings.

2) Wood and stone textures

Starting with a more neutral background, you can introduce different shades and textures around the room through hardware and décor to add a sense of modern luxury.

Organic yet sleek materials like wood and stone have an essential presence that can break up the expanse of plain surfaces while keeping things classy and serene.

Marble slabs, grey stone, and wooden panels are popular choices for walls, floors, shower enclosures, bathtubs, or basins because they increase visual interest and bring an otherwise cold and bland space to life with natural-feeling materials.

Of course, real stone and wood can come with a high price tag, but it’s easy to recreate the premium look in a more practical and cost-effective way using faux alternatives.

3) Unframed mirrors

Just like polished finishes that reflect light, large open mirrors are imperative in stylish modern bathrooms – from mirror-fronted medicine cabinets to frameless wall mirrors.

Useful for a clear view when washing at the sink or completing beauty regimes at the vanity unit, a big mirror will also reflect the bathroom surfaces and make the space feel more expansive.

Either a thin metal frame that doesn’t stand out too much or a fully frameless mirror is the way to go, as it will fit in with the seamless feel of modern bathroom tiles and glass elements.

Simple geometric shapes without embellishment are also key to staying consistent with the sleek lines and shapes throughout the bathroom, whether that’s square, rectangular, round, or oval. Pond or pebble mirrors can be more unique choices without sticking out too much.

4) Strategic lighting

Modern bathroom design isn’t just about shiny white ceramics – without carefully planned lighting, your bathroom won’t be optimised for both comfort and performance.

It’s crucial to make the most of any windows to maximise natural light during the day, but you’ll be relying on strategic artificial lighting the rest of the time. A single overhead light simply won’t do, and recessed ceiling spotlights can be harshly bright.

For up-to-date style and functionality, install LED lights such as bar light fixtures that can be fitted horizontally or vertically to illuminate the room evenly, with downlights over the shower or storage niches as task lighting.

Mirrors with integrated back-lighting or built-in LED bulbs are an ultra-modern choice, too. Even better if your lighting choices are dimmable so you can adjust the ambience.

5) Wall-mounted fixtures

Ornate or boxy bathroom units are a no-no in the modern design world, so forego fussy fixtures or super-angular edges in favour of minimal styles with streamlined sides and corners.

An excellent way to achieve this is by mounting fixtures on the wall wherever possible – be it the toilet, vanity, sink, faucets, or shelving and storage units.

Instead of pedestals, legs, or blocky designs obscuring the floor, this ‘floating’ style lets the flooring visibly run to the very edges of the room, concealing pipework within the walls while keeping facilities at the ideal height for those using them.

Wall-hung toilets and vanities don’t just have a distinctly fashionable look that contributes to the spacious and spa-like atmosphere – they also make the room easier to clean.

6) Sleek hardware

While all the fittings throughout your bathroom don’t have to match precisely, it’s best to coordinate everything so their finishes are visually compatible.

Too much mixing and matching can create a cluttered appearance at odds with modern minimalism, so try to ensure that your hardware choices follow a cohesive style.

For example, using similar handle shapes across all furniture, preferably in a similar finish to your taps, will tie everything together beautifully with a peaceful and composed feel.

Chrome is one of the most popular modern bathroom materials because its shiny silver style stands out just enough to catch the eye while complementing most other colours and textures.

However, if polished silver fittings aren’t subtle or interesting enough for your tastes, you could opt for brushed finishes, brassware, or even matt black for a trendy industrial touch.

7) Glass panels

Whether you have a shower enclosure, a bath, or a combined shower-bath with a showerhead above a tub, one thing they can all benefit from is a toughened glass screen.

Bath and shower screens are deceptively simple. Being a panel of clear glass with typically straight edges, they have just the smooth and polished look that a modern bathroom demands, but they do a lot of heavy lifting in keeping the space clean, bright, and aesthetically appealing.

Effectively keeping water splashes inside the bathing area without entirely closing it off, helping to spread light through the room, hygienic and easy to wipe down – glass screens have it all.

For the ultimate modern style, you should opt for frameless glass shower screens with minimal fittings, such as wall hinges or a hinged wall profile with a chrome, brass, or black finish.

8) Clean straight lines

As we’ve mentioned several times so far, less is more when it comes to modern bathrooms, and the sleek look of clean lines and basic silhouettes is what you should be aiming for.

This is effective for both compact and capacious bathrooms, as the pared-back aesthetic allows geometric shapes and natural textures to take a step forward, enhancing the feeling of an uber-functional yet soothingly simple space to relax in.

While straight lines are the standard, gentle curved edges are also acceptable, as the room can feel too rigid and uninviting if everything has sharp corners.

To maintain this effect, avoid the temptation of over-embellishing with decorative fittings. For example, choose a single-handle faucet rather than two for sinks and baths, and use frameless, wall-mounted, or concealed designs wherever possible.

9) Wall and floor tiles

The biggest contributors to the overall appearance of the room, influencing your colour scheme and the requisite clean lines discussed above, will be your wall and floor coverings.

Tiles may be the favoured choice, but if they’re too small in size, too bold in colour, or too busy in pattern, they’ll have the opposite effect of creating visual noise with a maximalist character.

What you want is a smooth and practically seamless appearance, which is achievable using large-format tiles with uncomplicated colours and patterns – such as polished marble or matt stone slabs, or wood-effect panelling.

The fewer and thinner the grout lines between them, the better. Not only are slab-style tiles or panels durable and straightforward to clean, but using the same materials for both the floor and walls can also create an enviably pristine, flowing appearance.

10) Modular storage

Clutter is inevitable in any truly lived-in space, but that doesn’t mean you have no choice but to leave all your toiletries and bits and pieces out on display.

Built-in storage – such as vanity drawers below the sink counter or shelves in a shower niche – is great for keeping your belongings organised and open surfaces as clear as possible.

If you don’t have a linen closet, wall hooks or ladder shelves for towels can help to keep them tidy in a visually pleasing way (as long as they match the colour palette).

Of course, you won’t want your space to feel like a sterile showroom, so it’s fine to have some open storage, such as glass shelves. However, you should only leave out the bare essentials that you use every day – everything else will still be in reach, just out of sight.

11) Smart technology

It may be stating the obvious, but a modern bathroom should embrace the latest modern technology to make sure everything looks as good and works as efficiently as possible.

This doesn’t have to be too fancy – incorporating technology includes features like LED mirrors, dimmer switches, a heated towel rack, or even underfloor heating.

Smart technology is making leaps and bounds in bathrooms as well as the rest of the household, with digital showers, baths, and toilets elevating functionality to a new level.

With this kind of technology, you can benefit from programming your fixtures to work exactly how you want them to, from water temperature pre-sets and pressure adjustments to sensors and time limits. These measures are eco-friendly and cost-saving to boot.

Additionally, you could upgrade your bathing options with soothing bath jets or a waterfall shower straight out of a high-end spa.

How to design a modern bathroom

After reading through the design tips above, you should now have a better idea of how to style a modern bathroom. With these recommendations in mind, you can:

Plan the layout (noting plumbing and space constraints)

Create a vision board based on your furniture style and colour preferences

Choose materials for the walls, floor, cabinetry, and fixtures

Edit your ‘finishing touch’ accessories (e.g. artwork, storage baskets, houseplants)

From large tiles to wall-mounted features, clever lighting and storage to glass shower screens, you should have everything you need to create a refined modern sanctuary.