Odyssey Systems has completed a £1m investment in new technology to help businesses protect data from cyberattacks.

With more than 90 percent of all business security breaches involving compromised emails, the Tees Valley-based company has developed new hardware and software systems to tackle this serious issue.

Incorporating a suite of stringent security features, the new platform, Odyssey Email, provides multi-layered protection to businesses.

Through a geo-blocking facility, the platform can identify and block emails by country including hacking hotspots such as China, Russia, Thailand, and Bulgaria. This is supported by an intrusion prevention system, which responds to suspicious activity.

The system also features rigorous encryption capabilities to keep email content confidential and is able to generate unique and fully encrypted passwords. Further security is provided by two-factor control panel authentication.

The development of this new technology is part of Odyssey Systems’ continued investment into its operations and services to help businesses maximise their digital activity whilst remaining highly secure against external attacks.

It has established its own robust data storage infrastructure in the UK, with customer data held in three separate locations across the country, which provides further security and back-up capabilities.

Mike Odysseas, founder and managing director of Odyssey Systems, said: “Cyberattacks are a significant digital threat to businesses and its vital to stay one step ahead of criminals. We are continually investing in our capabilities and developing our expertise to support businesses of all sizes, with this new platform, the latest solution at our disposal to protect the data of our customers.

“With businesses increasingly reliant on digital communication, particularly with more remote working, there is more danger of sensitive information being accessed by criminals who are able to hack their way into firms’ systems. Odyssey Email provides the latest level of security to prevent these attacks and give businesses peace of mind that their data is safe and secure.”