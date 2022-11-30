Estate agency brand Igomove launches County Durham North

A growing North-East estate agency has expanded its brand further into the region after the launch of Igomove Durham North.

Helen Archer will lead the latest branch of a hybrid agency that prides itself on delivering a ‘more personal service at a fair fixed price’ – including a special introductory fee of £449 including VAT.

The 44 year-old and the team will focus on Durham city and the surrounding villages as part of Igomove’s expansion.

It is an area Helen, originally brought up on a farm in Whickham, Tyne and Wear, knows well having spent most of her adult life living there, so she is looking to put her local knowledge to good use.

“It’s extremely exciting,” said Helen. “I have always had an interest in property and property developing, so this is an opportunity that appealed to me.

“It is also a fantastic opportunity to run my own business at a forward-thinking estate agency that has a proven track record from its first few years in business.

“I have lived in and around the Durham area for 17 years now. My children have grown up there and I’m hoping that a familiar face will be someone people can trust.”

Helen worked on a farm until 21. She spent time in Bristol running a marquee hire company until returning to the North-East to concentrate on property developing in Durham. She also spent six months in New Zealand before returning to live in a self-build home in Satley, Co. Durham.

She said: “It’s a little village up the hill from Lanchester and down from Tow Law. I now live in another village halfway between Durham and Chester-le-Street just off the A167 and that is the area I will be focused on with Igomove.”

The launch of Igomove Durham North’s introductory £449 fee including VAT is around half Igomove’s normal fee for selling a house.

Helen said: “It’s a great opportunity for anyone thinking of selling their house in the north Durham area.”

The Igomove brand was first launched in February 2019 by managing director Mark Flint. Michael Naylor introduced Igomove County Durham a few months later and Danny Naylor has led Igomove Teesside since early 2020.

It prides itself on offering a fresh and modern approach to selling homes, claiming to provide the perfect balance between online and traditional service seven days a week.

Helen added: “I have admired the rapid growth of the company and I’m hoping to replicate that in my areas of focus. You know what you are getting for your money with Igomove and there are no hidden costs.

“Having had past negative experiences with some estate agents I can see the appeal of choosing Igomove. We offer everything from start to finish, from marketing the property to selling and conveyancing.”

The launch of Igomove North Durham is the next phase of the brand’s expansion, with Mark Flint looking to grow into other areas across the region in the months ahead.

He said: “We have always been looking to expand as a business and this seemed a natural progression.

“Those plans had a bit of a set-back during Covid but we are full steam ahead again. We are looking for two or three franchises in other areas and keen to hear from people interested in running their own estate agency.

“At Igomove we always go above and beyond for the customer; we offer a much more personal service than many others. We thrive on a personal service, tailored to suit the various demands.”

*Anyone interested in putting their property on the market with Helen and Igomove Durham North should contact 01913711791 or check out Igomove.co.uk