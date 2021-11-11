Find a storage company near you:

You should find access to the best personal storage units nearest to your location. It’s easier to handle storage-related issues this way. You won’t have to travel a great deal if a problem arises which cannot be addressed through a call.

It will be straightforward to request a return and access your belongings if the storage company STORED is near your home.

You can also search for the most affordable storage companies near me STORED and compare prices among different companies near your mentioned area. We don’t want you to spend even an extra penny if it’s not required.

The best part is, you can do it all without moving an inch from the comfort of your home.

Hassle-free process:

If you have to go through multiple confusing steps to book a storage unit, it might cause anxiety and other problems.

Here’s why storage is made simple with STORED. They pick your stuff up, store it and bring it back when you need it – all for less than the price offered by traditional self-storage companies.

Easy Booking: You can book your free collection in seconds and get access to your STORED account to keep track of your bookings, belongings and invoices. You won’t miss out on anything as each detail will get saved on your account for your convenience.

Hassle-Free Pickups and Returns: The two-person team will arrive at your doorstep at the address mentioned by you in your selected time slot. The crew will collect and load all your items carefully on the vehicle to avoid even the slightest bit of damage.

Secure and Reliable Storage: All your items are stored in all purpose-built storage facilities with 24/7 CCTV and dual security locks on all doors. Apart from you and the exclusive team, no one can access your storage unit. Security is one of the top priorities!

Hassle-Free Returns: If you need some or all of your belongings back, book a partial or full return from your account to any desired address in London. It’s simple and only takes a few minutes.

Different types of storage:

Gone are the days when you had to spend more than necessary money or sacrifice your storage needs because there weren’t many options available by storage companies. There are different kinds of storage packages offered by STORED to have the best self-storage unit according to your needs.

Personal Storage: You can store anything from a small moving box to more oversized furniture. Following are the sizes available you can choose from:

12sqft (small closet space), 15sqft (large closet space), 25sqft (studio flat), 50sqft (1 bed flat/small office), 75sqft (2 bed flat/small office), 100sqft (3 bed flat/single garage), 200sqft (5 bed house/double garage), 300sqft (7 bed house/large office), 400+sqft (10 bed house/large office).

Student Storage: You can store away your belongings over the holidays stress-free. Mentioned below are the fantastic summer break packages.

LITE: 12sqft. 8-10 storage boxes /4-5 large suitcases.

Summer Pack: 15sqft. 10-12 storage boxes/5-6 large suitcases.

A Little More: 25sqft. One bedside table, 1 TV stand, 1 TV, 10-12 storage boxes.

Store With Friends: 50 soft. One double bed, 1-2seater sofa, one bedside table, 15-20 storage boxes.

Business Storage: The sizes in business storage are the same as the ones in personal storage. There’s an option for professional packing, so the whole process of packing and loading goes as smoothly for you as possible without having to do any of the tedious work.

There are also flexible rental options available which will allow you to have short and long term rentals with free cancellations any time up to 24 hours before your collection.

The two-person team will handle all the heavy work, and you won’t have to lift a finger. Is this great, or what?

Affordable options for self-storage:

You can declutter your house even if you have budget restraints because STORED has some reliable yet affordable options for personal storage in London.

You can start by sorting out things and putting those away that you don’t use much frequently. By doing so, you will make space for new things and fresher ideas in your home and life. You will be free and relaxed mentally by investing in storage units and living lightly.

If money is hindering your way to renting a storage unit, then we have great news for you. Browse the website to get some unbelievable price quotes. You will be amazed at the prices of individual storage units; it can’t get better than this.

Some brilliant uses of self-storage units:

Self-storage units can be your ultimate storage solution. Regardless of what you wish to store, you can use it as an extended part of your house.

You can utilise a personal storage unit any way you want. You can use it to store big or small pieces of furniture. You can store little knick-knacks in these units or use them as an extended closet for all your clothing items.

You can keep anything in these storage units: camping tools, garden tools, fragile decorative items, heavy tools for furniture making, etc.

Take full advantage of the benefits:

Some storage companies go the extra mile to attract more customers and stand out amongst their competition.

Storage services staff is professionally trained in securely and effectively packing fragile and delicate items. They have all the essentials required to ensure safe and secure packing like corrugated carton boxes, bubble wrap, tape, scissors etc.

So you can completely trust them and get all your belongings packed with utmost care and ease.

Get insurance:

Some storage companies provide insurance for your storage unit. This added feature will give you peace of mind that your valuables are safe and sound.

You can also get insurance separately for all your stored belongings if the storage services don’t provide it. Even if something were to happen, your insurance company would come to your rescue.