  • Sat. Nov 1st, 2025

Bentley Motors to outline further details of first fully-electric car, and a surprise, in special presentation

  • Streamed live from the future production line of Bentley’s first fully electric car on Wednesday 5 November at 16:30 GMT
  • Chairman and CEO, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, and other members of the Bentley board, will share news of Beyond100+ strategic plans
  • Update on progress of first BEV as well as confirmation of a limited production new model to be revealed before year-end 
  • Register at www.bentleymedia.com/livestream to participate in live post-presentation Q&A
  • Watch live on the Bentley Newsroom –www.bentleymedia.com/livestream

(Crewe, 28 October 2025) Streamed live from the Bentley Motors factory in Crewe, and the future production line of Bentley’s first BEV, Chairman and CEO, Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, alongside members of the Bentley board will give a special presentation on Wednesday 5 November at 16:30 GMT. The online briefing, five years to the day of Bentley’s first Beyond100 strategic announcement,  promises to include further details of Bentley’s first fully-electrified product, the world’s first true Luxury Urban SUV, along with further strategic updates including a limited production new model coming this year.   

This latest media briefing will be available live on the Bentley Newsroom on Wednesday 5 November at 16:30 GMT, and those that register will be able to participate in a live Q&A session to follow the briefing.

Wednesday 5 November, 16:30 GMT    
http://www.bentleymedia.com/livestream

