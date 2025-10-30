Alpine A110, the countdown begins!

The iconic Alpine A110 prepares to open a new chapter in its history

The Manufacture Alpine Jean Rédélé Dieppe is launching its final production run of 1,750 units, reaching nearly 30,000 A110s built since 2017 by summer 2026

Based on the all-new Alpine High Performance Electric Platform (APP), the third generation of the A110 will be introduced next year

Attention, Alpine enthusiasts and lovers of motoring excellence: Alpine is preparing to produce the final few examples of the iconic second-generation A110, with 1,750 units and just 50 A110 R 70s.

Produced at the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé, production of the current A110 will cease in mid-2026.

The countdown begins for the brand’s iconic model before its transformation into a proper electric sports car, the first vehicle to feature the APP platform, entirely developed by Alpine for its high-performance models.

Launched by Jean Rédélé in 1962, the Alpine Berlinetta epitomised the brand’s DNA: lightweight, sporting spirit and that ‘je ne sais quoi’ of French savoir-faire. From the very beginning, it demonstrated its performance and appeal through its agility and easy handling. Notably, it was the first car to win the World Rally Championship in 1973.

In 2017, the Alpine A110 marked the comeback of the ‘A-arrow’ brand. With its strong historical roots, the A110 immediately found its niche of enthusiasts and has become a long-term fixture at the top of its category in terms of sales. So much so that, unaffected by trends, the A110’s sales curve has continued to rise throughout its commercial life, right up to the present day and even at the end of its life cycle. Total production will reach nearly 30,000 units. A record for the brand and a source of pride for the Manufacture Alpine Dieppe Jean Rédélé!

With its first electric models, the A290 and A390, Alpine is about to open another milestone chapter in its history, with the A110 remaining a prominent contributor, soon to be renewed as a Berlinetta that aims to reinvent French-style electric sports cars.

Collectors take note!

Still THREE versions available

Alpine A110

True to its original spirit, the entry-level A110 is powered by a 252 hp engine and comes standard with 18″ diamond-cut Serac Noir wheels, anthracite Brembo brake callipers, and Sabelt bucket seats upholstered in microfibre leather sport trim.

Alpine A110 GTS

Since March, the replacement for the GT and S versions, the A110 GTS, combines the best of both worlds. Equally at home on the road and on the track, it delivers thrills while ensuring a smooth ride for everyday driving.

With a 300 hp engine, it has the same dynamic chassis as the A110 S, while offering an optional new GTS aerodynamic kit derived from that of the A110 R. The GTS Grey leather interior harmonises with the carbon fibre exterior.

Alpine A110 R 70

The limited-edition ultra-sporty R version, the A110 R70, celebrating the brand’s 70th anniversary, is still available. A true ode to carbon fibre, the A110 R70 incorporates this high-tech material from the front bonnet to the rear window, including the roof and rear spoiler, as well as the wheel rims. A sharp chassis and 300 hp engine deliver a driving experience in keeping with its stunning design.

A 70th anniversary commemorative logo features on the wings, door sills, and headrests. A numbered plaque highlights the exclusivity of this limited edition of 770 units.

Version Price including VAT in France A110 66,900 € A110 GTS 79,900 € A110 R 70 122,900 €