NORTH EAST’S BIGGEST SCREAM PARK GOES OUT WITH A BANG – AND EXTRA DATES

THE North East’s award-winning scare attraction will close its doors for another year this week – after notching up its most successful run to date.

Psycho Path – which takes place at Lintz Hall Farm, Burnopfield will host its final event this Saturday 1 November.

But to cope with the continued demand to visit the park – which year on year creates new attraction – it has added an extra date this week.

Psycho Path – which was previously voted the best scare attraction in the country – will now be open on Thursday 30 October and on Halloween itself, giving anyone who has missed out on the terrifyingly terrific experience a last chance to visit.

Christiano Crawford, one of the co-directors of Psycho Path said it had been an amazing year.

“We not only had new scare mazes like Psychotorium but we also gave some of our most popular mazes a new look, so even for regulars it was like experiencing them for the first time,” he said.

“The response we have had has been absolutely incredible and we’ve added in a date for the last week because we know people were disappointed because so many nights were sold out.

“Now there’s a few last opportunities to visit, otherwise people will have to wait until 2026.”

Psycho Path has also welcomed its fair share of celebrity visitors this year, including tv reality star, Charlotte Crosby, players from SAFC and Newcastle Red Bull Rugby and Newcastle United’s women’s team.

It’s family friendly sister event – Family Fright Fest – has also been a hit, attracting visitors such as Scarlett Moffat.

Family Fright Fest is also down to its last few remaining events and will also end on November 1.

The final two events of the season are the popular Big Blaze, which take place on Sat Nov 1 and on Bonfire Night itself.

Along with fire shows, fireworks and all of the favourite attractions, the evening includes a full programme of entertainment including interactive character shows and one of the region’s biggest bonfires.

This year Psycho Path also created new bar areas including at scare maze, Dolls House and continued with its popular programme of nightly live entertainment, as well as a huge range of street food vendors.

Final tickets can be bought at www.psycho-path.co.uk