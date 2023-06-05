AROUND THE WORLD IN 13 LIGHT BITES …

DINERS can travel the world from the comfort of a top, Northumberland gastro pub, thanks to a new menu of globally-inspired light bites.

The Blackbird, at Ponteland, has unveiled its new spring selection of sandwiches, mains and dirty fries served throughout the day until 5pm.

And, along with classic British favourites, chefs have taken inspiration from countries as far afield as Morocco, France and Japan.

Sandwiches are all served with salad, coleslaw and skinny fries and customers can opt for traditional fillings such as prawns in a Marie Rose sauce, pan-fried minute steak and Posh Fish Finger; haddock goujons with lettuce and tartare sauce.

Or they can try the Asian flavours of a crispy chilli beef wrap, with Chinese lettuce, pak choi, red onion, red cabbage and coriander slaw, with sweet chilli and soy dressing, or the Middle Eastern-inspired sweet potato falafel wrap with lettuce, spinach, tomato, rainbow slaw and lemon aioli.

Along with classic British dishes such as bubble and squeak and steak and chips, the mains menu features Moroccan Lamb with flatbread, smoked yoghurt and pickled lemon, French-trimmed pork chop with hispi cabbage and champ mash and pan-fried sea trout with chorizo, caperberries and smoked paprika oil.

And the dirty fries options ring the culinary changes with flavours from Japan and Mexico.

Customers can choose fries topped with teriyaki and marinated pork belly, spring onion, sesame seeds and teriyaki sauce or head to South America for a topping of Spicy cheese sauce, crushed nachos and jalapeños or stay closer to home with slow cooked beef brisket with sticky barbecue sauce and spring onions.

Vegan and gluten free breads are also available and Stuart Young of the Northumberland Pub Company, which operates The Blackbird, said the aim of the menu was “to make even a light meal or quick snack an absolute feast for the senses.

“We’ve drawn our inspiration from cuisines from across the world so we really believe there’s something for everyone,” he said.

For more information visit www.theblackbirdponteland.co.uk, tables can be reserved via 01661 822684.

