At the 2025 1000 Miglia, Maserati celebrates its history with style and performance

Modena, June 23, 2025 –The 1000 Miglia—the “most beautiful race in the world”, as Enzo Ferrari famously called it—came to a close last Saturday, June 21st, after passing through some of Italy’s most picturesque towns. Maserati was one of the event’s stars, participating in the famous regularity race for classic cars with an iconic A6 GCS/53, which finished 49th overall and was among the most admired vehicles in the competition.

The start took place on Tuesday, June 17th from Brescia, where the Maserati A6 GCS/53 embarked on another adventure in the 2025 1000 Miglia historical re-enactment. Under the hood, the 2-liter inline six-cylinder engine designed by Gioachino Colombo—with a short-stroke “Superquadro” architecture, twin-ignition, and gear-driven double overhead camshafts—showcased the reliability of a classic engine that remains surprisingly relevant to this day. From Lombardy, the vehicle headed south, crossing the Po Valley before reaching Bologna. The next day it took on the Apennine crossings, including the world-renowned Raticosa and Futa passes—stretches that highlighted the vehicle’s steering precision and chassis stability. After navigating the mountainous terrain, the route gently descended into central Tuscany, with its rolling hills and historical towns, before arriving in Rome, where the second day came to a conclusion.

The vehicles reversed course the following day, heading back through central Italy along a more technical and varied route. After passing through Arezzo, the Maserati A6 GCS/53 crossed the eastern Apennines to reach San Marino, where the winding ascent of Monte Titano posed one of the toughest tests of the entire competition. Once again, the vehicle demonstrated its exceptional balance and responsiveness before crossing the finish line in Cervia.

The following leg led the crews toward the Tyrrhenian coast. After crossing the Tuscan hinterland, the Cisa Pass, and a memorable pass by the Italian Naval Academy in Livorno, the day ended in Parma, where a crowd of adoring fans welcomed the vehicles in front of the sumptuous Palazzo della Pilotta.

On the final day—Saturday, June 21st—the Maserati A6 GCS/53 traversed the countryside of Emilia and Lombardy, passing through various towns before completing the route with a return to Brescia, where it crossed the finish line with precision and style. This 1,900-km journey once again showcased the historical and technical merits of one of the purest expressions of Maserati tradition.

Privately-owned and currently undergoing the Certification of Authenticity process at Maserati Classiche, this extraordinary model participated in five consecutive editions of the 1000 Miglia speed race (1953 to 1957). Some world-renowned talents, including Luigi Musso, have even gotten behind its wheel. Interestingly, the A6 GCS/53 achieved its first significant success at the 1000 Miglia, when Emilio Giletti came in sixth place overall and first in the Sport 2-litre category.

The evolution of the Trident in three exclusive liveries for the Mille Miglia

The brand’s participation in the 2025 1000 Mille marks an important moment in its Year of the Trident celebrations—its logo’s 100th anniversary.

With this in mind, Maserati brought three vehicles from its current range to this legendary track—a GranCabrio, a GranTurismo Trofeo and a Grecale Trofeo—creating a bridge between the brand’s past and present lineups.

The three models were “dressed” in three exclusive liveries, each of which was inspired by both a classic model that played a significant role in the event’s history and a unique version of the Trident logo over the years.

In particular, the livery of the Grecale Trofeo, in a Rose Gold paint job, paid tribute to the 1931 Tipo 26 C—the first Maserati to take part in the Mille Miglia, where it finished first in its class. In this model, the Trident is pared down and boldly engraved to evoke the pioneering spirit of its early days.

Meanwhile, the GranCabrio in a Verde Giada paint job has been enhanced by details inspired by the 1936 Tipo 4CS, which dominated the 1100-cc category, triumphing multiple times between 1932 and 1936. In this case, the Trident features sharper forms in accordance with the era’s audacious engineering.

Lastly, the GranTurismo Trofeo in a Blu Emozione paint job honors the legendary A6GCS/53 that finished second overall and first in its class at the 1953 Mille Miglia, winning once again in 1955. In this case, the Trident appears more mature and harmonious—a reflection of the stylistic refinement of the post-War period.