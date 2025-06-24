New TruckCharge consultancy service from Mercedes-Benz Trucks offers free expert advice and support for customers on transition to eHGVs

TruckCharge – a consultancy service to help customers transition to eHGVs available free of charge from experts at Mercedes-Benz Trucks

TruckCharge gives customers a single source of expertise in three key areas: strategy, infrastructure and operations

Vital EV appointed as a TruckCharge installation partner and can provide support and maintenance available 24/7, 365 days a year

TruckCharge stations available range from 50kW to 400kW for overnight, fast charging or rapid charging solutions, with finance available from Daimler Truck Financial Services

The comprehensive range of services offered by Daimler Truck now includes TruckCharge, a consultancy service providing free advice and support to help customers transition to electric HGVs, such as the eActros (International Truck of the Year 2025).

“As every depot and business is different, we’ve introduced the TruckCharge free consultancy service to demonstrate to customers how to overcome any perceived obstacles to running electric trucks. For example, we can help them decide the infrastructure required for their current and future eHGV truck requirements and give a clear analysis of the costs and benefits they should consider,” said Ibrahim Kraria, eConsultancy Manager, Daimler Truck UK.

The TruckCharge service looks at three key areas – initial consultation, infrastructure and operations. This generates a comprehensive range of information, including insights on transformation strategies to achieve decarbonisation and ESG targets, plus route and cost analysis (including potential subsidies, grants or tax breaks), and practical operational functions such as digital charging management and payments with the Mercedes ServiceCard

Vital EV, an award-winning provider of ultra-rapid DC charging solutions has been appointed as an official TruckCharge partner for installations and ongoing maintenance and support 24/7, 365 days a year.

Anna Eyre, Brand & Content Manager from Vital EV commented: “We are delighted to announce Vital EV have been appointed as an official EV charging partner, supporting Daimler Truck UK with our expertise in turnkey rapid and ultra-rapid charging solutions and a speciality in high power charging infrastructures.”

Vital EV can provide customers of Mercedes-Benz Trucks with comprehensive EV charging solutions, ranging from design and installation to ongoing support and maintenance. Its in-house clean energy experts can seamlessly integrate both solar and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to mitigate grid constraints, ensuring resilient and scalable infrastructure. Financing options for charging installations are available from Daimler Truck financial services.

The TruckCharge service is backed-up with a dedicated 24/7/365 support system, including over-the-air diagnostics and on-site attendance guaranteed within service level agreements in place for as fast as four hours.

“Appointing Vital EV to support Daimler Truck UK shows our commitment to provide expert advice and support, and deliver reliable, high-performance truck charging. From design and installation to ongoing support and maintenance via a dedicated 24/7/365 support system, TruckCharge is a complete solution,” said Ibrahim Kraria.

“Anybody transitioning to electric trucks is bound to have lots of questions and operational issues to manage, so we developed our TruckCharge service to provide comprehensive solutions for them and our partnership with Vital EV provides the highest levels of support you’d expect from Mercedes-Benz Trucks,” added Ibrahim.