Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital in Jesmond has strengthened its senior management team with two strategic appointments.

Phil Middleton has been appointed as hospital director and Alex Seaward as sales and services manager. The duo brings more than 40 years of healthcare and service expertise to the team.

From Northumberland, Phil is a chartered accountant, spending most his career in the healthcare sector. He previously worked for Nuffield Health in the North and Midlands supporting hospitals and gyms with finance and commercial operations. His new role focuses on all aspects of management, governance, development and service delivery within the hospital to ensure a safe, caring and person-centred service for patients.

Phil said: “Nuffield Health invest in and develop their staff at all levels and my own career has certainly progressed as a result of it. Having moved internally into regional and project roles, I’m glad to come back to Newcastle as hospital director and work with some of the same lovely staff and the best consultants in the region.

“Nuffield Health has played a big part in the response to the Coronavirus pandemic. During 2020 and into this year we have worked with the NHS to keep high priority services going when the main NHS hospitals were treating Covid patients.

“At Newcastle we supported Newcastle, Gateshead and Cumbria NHS Trusts with elective surgery and diagnostics. My first job is re-establishing our private services in a safe and structured way, managing the transition back to ‘business as usual’ for our consultants, staff and patients, in a safe Covid risk-managed environment.”

Alongside Phil, is Alex Seward from Newcastle, a qualified physiotherapist. He has previously worked for Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Gateshead, Hartlepool United Football Club and Connect Health.

Before joining Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital, Alex worked with the Care Coordination Centre on improving administrative pathways, on boarding new services and developing the links between the clinical and administrative sides of the business.

Alex said: “I am passionate about showcasing all of the good work that goes on here at the hospital. My focus is to create a platform to allow that to happen with an eye on the future in terms of developing current services and creating new pathways for patients.

“The whole team here have been amazing. I have felt so welcomed into the role and supported in my ideas to deliver important services to patients across the region. It has been an extremely busy time for the hospital, having supported NHS activity for the past few months. The values of the staff and the morale of the teams are incredible to see.”

Nuffield Health Newcastle upon Tyne Hospital has been providing private healthcare to people in the North East for over 40 years. Areas of specialty include cosmetic surgery, orthopaedics, male and female health, ophthalmology and weight loss surgery.

It also provides a wide range of outpatient services and diagnostic scans. It has won Private Hospital Group of the Year at the Health Investor Awards on three occasions. The awards are designed to recognise outstanding contribution to healthcare through innovation and excellence in healthcare products and services.

Nuffield Health is a registered charity and the UK’s leading independent provider of private healthcare. It currently runs 31 hospitals and 112 fitness clubs and diagnostic facilities located across the country to provide a cohesive approach to physical health and wellbeing.

For more information, visit www.nuffieldhealth.com.