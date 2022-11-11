Dacia Duster Extreme SE returns having adopted the brand’s bold new visual identity

Back by popular demand, the special edition has accounted for nearly 20 per cent of Duster sales year-to-date

Extreme SE is based on the range-topping Journey version with the addition of exclusive exterior and interior details

Distinctive styling touches include 17-inch black alloy wheels and orange accents on the door mirrors, roof bars and tailgate

Orange accents extend to the interior, with the colour featuring on the seat stitching, air vents and door trim

Available with four-wheel drive and EDC automatic transmission

Priced from £18,295 on the road and available to order now

The Dacia Duster Extreme SE has returned and is more striking than ever. Back by popular demand, its rugged style and unique exterior is now complemented by the brand’s bold new visual identity.

Accounting for nearly 20 per cent of Duster sales year-to-date, the original version was popular with car buyers thanks to its distinctive looks and generous specification. Now, the new and updated Extreme SE is set to reinforce the special edition’s popularity.

Based on the range-topping Journey, the new Duster Extreme SE benefits from the same comprehensive specification, with keyless entry, heated front seats, Multiview camera, rear parking sensors, automatic air conditioning, 8-inch Media Nav with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all as standard.

Building on the Duster’s famed robust exterior appearance, the Duster Extreme SE goes further with gloss black 17-inch alloy wheels, and orange accents on the door mirrors, roof bars, and Duster lettering on the rear tailgate. It tops off its exclusive looks with the brand’s new Dacia Link emblem and branding.

Inside, the Extreme SE specification includes satin chrome air vent surrounds with orange accents, as well as signature orange inserts to the door trim, and contrasting upholstery stitching.

The Extreme SE is available with a choice of diesel, petrol or Bi-Fuel engines, as well as the option of Dacia’s smooth-shifting EDC automatic transmission on the TCe 150 model. The Blue dCi 115 is also available with the option of four-wheel-drive.

The new Dacia Duster Extreme SE is priced from £18,295 on the road. It is available to order now, with deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2023.

PRICING