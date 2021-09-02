A new showhome is set to be unveiled at Bellway’s Old School Gardens, a development of 80 homes in Stockton.

The doors to a three-bedroom Harper house type will be opened to the public on Saturday 14 August.

Bellway, which is building a mix of three and four-bedroom houses off Blakeston Lane, is set to provide 68 properties for private sale and 12 homes for local people through rent or shared ownership.

Hayley Teasdale, Sales Manager for Bellway Durham, said: “The demand for new homes in Stockton has been consistently high and the showhome will give prospective buyers a chance to see the high-quality design, layout and finish of the properties we are providing at Old School Gardens.

“It’s an opportunity to envisage what it would be like to live in one of our homes and to glean some design inspiration from the experts who have designed the interiors.

“The Harper features an open-plan kitchen diner with French doors leading to the garden, as well as a separate living room and an en suite to bedroom one.

“The range of spacious homes we are building is ideal for families, who are drawn by the well-regarded schools in the area.

“Located on the outskirts of Stockton, the development is ideally situated nearby open countryside, whilst also being just three miles from the town centre and the railway station.

“We are looking forward to welcoming more visitors to Old School Gardens in the coming months, as well as the first residents who purchased their homes off plan earlier this year.”

There is a choice of three-bedroom homes currently available to reserve at Old School Gardens with prices starting from £179,995.

For more information, visit bellway.co.uk or call the sales team on 01642 037419.