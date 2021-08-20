The field service industry and contractors are the focus of an all-in-one job management software. Customers’ information may be recorded, field employees can be dispatched to customer sites, estimates and bills can be issued, and payments can be accepted on the spot.

The Benefits of Job Management Software:

1. Streamline your Service operations:

Your technicians’ service operations, such as reactive maintenance, periodic testing, and more, can be totally automated with Job Management Software. Service schedules for the following months can be rapidly prepared.

2. Organise and Book Jobs in minutes:

The drag-and-drop scheduling allows you to schedule your workers’ jobs in minutes. The Job Scheduling App allows field staff to receive updates from admin staff about planned and rescheduled jobs.

Your employees can see their whole calendar and stay in touch with the rest of the team no matter where they are.

3. Automatic Reminders:

Customers can receive automated inspection reminders by creating repeat inspections and services in the system calendar, which lets them know when a service is required. Using Task Management Software, service reminders can be configured to recur at any time interval. This system of automatic inspection reminders has the potential to retain clients and create recurring income.

4. Keep track of your workers:

You can keep track of where your employees are and what tasks they’re working on with Job Management Software. You can easily track and manage your field personnel with the built-in job tracker.

All work schedules, as well as current job status and location, are available to the office admin personnel. The system’s trigger and notification portion allows field workers and customers to communicate.

Your office workers are immediately notified via the mobile app if a recommendation is added from the site or if any further components are necessary to complete the project.

5. Design Custom Digital Inspection Forms:

Inspection documentation is a common aspect of an employee’s day-to-day responsibilities. With the help of Job Management Software, custom forms may be generated. You have full access to all of the tools you’ll need to develop a professional form that matches your company’s needs. In a couple of minutes, the mobile app allows you to fill out documents in the field. Forms can be saved as PDF files and emailed directly to customers. Digital signatures from both the fieldworker and the customer can be obtained as proof of the completed inspection and job.

6. Real-time updates:

Real-time updates keep you on top of every job and make the job management process easier by allowing your team to schedule, deploy, and complete appointments in real time. Workers in the field may receive new and updated appointment notifications promptly, allowing them to respond quickly or as planned. Any changes made to a cloud-based system are visible in real time, removing any confusion or over-scheduling.

7. Streamlines Job planning and Time Management:

The job planner can be used to schedule new jobs. Tasks can be entered to the digital timesheet ahead of time for each planned job. Job Management Software is a fantastic tool for time management and task planning. Due to the fact that all timesheets are digital, they may be simply altered while on the go. Because all of these jobs are logged in the system and will resurface as the appointment time approaches, a staff member may simply be assigned to the recurring job.

By using Job Management Software, you can save an hour per day on your jobs and keep track of the jobs that have been finished and those that have still to be performed by your field workers.