BEST WEDDING VENUE BARN NONE…

A leading County Durham hotel has unveiled a new space – putting it on course to be the region’s top wedding destination.

Ramside Hall hotel, Golf and Spa has long been the go-to destination for couples, thanks to its versatile wedding spaces, luxury accommodation and on-site beauty and hair experts.

And now the four-star County Durham hotel has widened its appeal even further with a new, timber, barn marquee for weddings with a rustic feel.

With a canvas roof, festoon lighting and roll up sides which lead to landscaped gardens, it can seat 160 guests at round tables or 200 more informally and has its own bar and barbecue area along with a pizza van for guests.

And it’s just the latest addition to a range of wedding suites and settings, catering for celebration of all styles and sizes.

These include Ramside’s sought after Treehouses, which are hidden within woodland and are perfect for intimate weddings with close friends and family.

While the three-bedroom Dove Treehouse has been created specifically for weddings and is the last word in leafy luxury.

Within the hotel, The Bishops Suite can accommodate large numbers, while the spacious and versatile Ballroom, with its own private reception area, can cater for up to 160 for a wedding breakfast.

The Fountain Room is ideal for intimate weddings or celebrations – with garden views and plenty of natural light – while the Green Room has a private entrance, flexible layout and the option for civil ceremonies. …

Along with the chance to tie the knot in a stunning, natural setting, bridal couples and their guests can opt to extend their time at Ramside with an overnight stay in the hotel’s luxurious suites, bedrooms and treehouses.

The hotel is currently building a new, multi-million pound golf development which will include an entertainment centre which offers a bowling alley and golf driving range, perfect for night before – or day after – fun.

The Spa – which is currently celebrating its 10th anniversary – not only offers a range of relaxation rooms, pools and treatment rooms but its on-site beauty experts and hairdressers can ensure the bridal party look their very best on the big day.

Situated just 400 yards off the A1, yet surrounded by landscaped grounds and woodland, Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa – close to both Durham and Newcastle – is also conveniently placed for anyone travelling by rail or air.

“For all these reasons – and many more beside – the hotel holds a very special place in the hearts of thousands of couples.,” said John Adamson, owner of Ramside Hal Hotel, Golf and Spa.

“Whatever type and size of wedding you’re looking for, we can accommodate it and everything any wedding party needs is right her on-site, so it’s no wonder so many couples see this as their dream destination.”

Information about Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa’s wedding facilities is available at www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk