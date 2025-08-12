RAMSIDE SPA CELEBRATES 10TH ANNIVERSARY WITH BUMPER DEALS

AN AWARD-winning Spa at a County Durham hotel this week (15 Aug) celebrates its tenth anniversary – which is great news for visitors.

The Spa at Ramside at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa has become the go-to destination for anyone wanting to enjoy some rest and relaxation in state-of-the-art surroundings.

And to mark its ten years of success, a whole host of deals and offers are now available, which run from 15 August to 15 November, but which can only be purchased until this Thursday (14 August).

These include a Celebrate Together package for two people which offers spa use from 10am until 2pm, a 55 minutes treatment of choice, an hour’s private use of the infinity pool with a glass of Prosecco and a one course lunch at Fusion Asian Restaurant.

Celebrate Together costs £299 per couple and is available Monday to Thursday. There is an additional supplement for Friday to Sunday.

The spa is also introducing Make My Stay – a 20 per cent discount on bookings between the same dates as Celebrate Together, along with the A Decade of Indulgence deal.

This package includes a 25 minute back massage or facial and use of the infinity pool with a bottle of Prosecco – it does not include spa use – and costs just £99 per person.

Throughout this week there are a number of special events including the Voya Spa Bar, where both members and non-members can book complimentary sessions to discover more about this skin and body care range.

Tomorrow (12 August) anyone having a treatment at the spa can try their luck at winning everything from a Biotic facial to products.

The following day Elemis will be hosting an evening sleep sanctuary skincare and sleep workshop, where participants are encouraged to turn up in lounge wear and enjoy a pre-sleep routine guided by the Elemis team.

Elemis is also hosting an event on 13 August where the £20 charge is redeemable against products purchased on the night.

The following day visitors can get an early start, with the Rise and Shine Skincare workshop with Elemis where from 10am there will be refreshments followed by professional information on the best skincare regime plus the chance to see new products.

There will be two Elemis events the following day, with both morning and evening sessions with vouchers redeemable against products and refreshments at both.

Spa Director, Fay Pratt, said the landmark date couldn’t go unnoticed.

“The Spa at Ramside has had an amazing ten years and we were determined that this important birthday had to be celebrated with both our members and our guests alike,” she said.

“We got a really special week ahead and some fantastic offers which people can use right up until November, as long as they make sure they don’t miss out and buy their vouchers this week.”

For more information or to buy the special offer vouchers visit https://ramsidehallhotel.try.be General information on the spa is available at www.ramsidespa.co.uk