Broad Arrow achieves numerous world record prices at 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction

GROSSE POINTE, Michigan (August 18, 2025) – Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, saw no less than eight new record auction prices set at its annual flagship Monterey Jet Center sale, held August 13-14 in conjunction with Motorlux, the sold-out official kick-off to Monterey Car Week. The auction achieved $57.4 million in total sales with 80 percent of all lots sold. Bidder registration was the highest for any Broad Arrow auction to date, with an increase of more than 20 percent over the company’s Monterey Jet Center Auction in 2024. Over 16,000 enthusiasts also tuned into the auction live on Broad Arrow’s YouTube channel, alongside millions who watched via Hagerty’s FAST Channel lineup on Samsung TV Plus, Tubi, Amazon Fire TV, and Alexa devices.

A well-attended preview translated to an electric atmosphere on Wednesday evening during the Motorlux festivities, with spirited bidding in the room and across all remote platforms. Broad Arrow auctioneers Lydia Fenet and Thomas Forrester expertly conducted the sale on both evenings with their individual unique styles and presence, resulting in at least eight record auction prices across multiple marques and models. The records were led by the top-seller of the auction, a 2005 Maserati MC12 Stradale, at a final $5,202,500. As soon as Fenet opened the lot for bidding, a back-and-forth competition ignited between multiple bidders in the room and on the phone. Eventually selling to a bidder in the room, the price is a record for the MC12 model at auction (smashing the previous record of $3,800,000) and makes the car the most valuable modern Maserati ever sold at auction.

“Our 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction was another strong sale for Broad Arrow,” said Barney Ruprecht, Senior Car Specialist and Vice-President of Auctions for Broad Arrow. “Collectors and industry insiders took notice of the quality and relevance of the cars on offer, which translated to stand out prices across today’s most in-demand categories. Results reflect the particular and continuing strength of modern collectibles, as we witness the generational rotation of the collector car market. Our passion for and focus on this segment continue to grow—a market we have been pioneering in the industry since Broad Arrow’s inception.”

Additional record-setting sales across the two-day auction include:

Broad Arrow also offered its largest selection of Japanese collector cars to date at the 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction. Generating significant pre-sale interest and attention, stand out results for JDM and other Japanese collectibles at the sale include the exceedingly rare, Omori-factory restored 1999 Nissan Skyline CRS GT-R V-Spec by NISMO, which sold for a final $692,500, the holy grail of high-performance Subarus, a 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi, at $235,200, and a 1995 Toyota Supra RZ, the final lot of the entire auction, which exceeded pre-sale estimate at a final $80,640 (Estimate: $40,000 – $70,000).

The top 10 cars sold at Broad Arrow’s 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction are indicative of the market’s demand for modern collectibles. However, exceptional pre- and post-war staples also found new homes at strong prices. Highlights include an iconic, matching-numbers 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 at $2,562,500, a superb, matching-numbers 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso formerly owned by David Letterman at $1,622,500, a timeless, matching-numbers 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe at $1,902,500, and a 1962 Shelby 260 Cobra, CSX 2003, one of just five early prototypes, at $1,545,000, all falling within pre-sale estimated prices. Beyond the top 10, a rare and award-winning 1966 Lamborghini 400 GT “Interim” exceeded expectations at a final $637,500 (Estimate: $450,000 – $550,000), a beautifully restored, right-hand-drive 1935 Auburn 851 Super-Charged “Boattail” Speedster achieved a final $654,000, and a selection of cars offered from The Tom and JoAnn Martindale Collection were hotly contested, highlighted by an exceedingly rare 1921 Paige 6-66 Daytona Speedster at a final $162,400 (Estimate: $90,000-$125,000).

Broad Arrow Auctions Monterey Jet Center 2025 – Top 10 Sales

Lot 141 2005 Maserati MC12 Stradale $5,202,500 Lot 253 1991 Ferrari F40 SOLD AFTER AUCTION Lot 120 2008 Koenigsegg CCXR $3,222,500 Lot 132 1991 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer DLS $2,645,000 Lot 285 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 $2,562,500 Lot 290 DBZ Centenary Collection SOLD AFTER AUCTION Lot 228 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing $1,902,500 Lot 240 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso $1,622,000 Lot 276 1980 BMW M1 Procar $1,600,000 Lot 218 1962 Shelby 260 Cobra $1,545,000

Complete results from Broad Arrow’s 2025 Monterey Jet Center Auction are available at broadarrowauctions.com. Broad Arrow continues its online auction series this fall with an outstanding UK-based sale of motorsport collectibles. The online auction is open for bidding from September 26 to October 5 and features iconic helmets used by well-known Formula One drivers, including Jenson Button, Martin Brundle, Gerhard Berger, Ralf Schumacher, Eddie Irvine, and more.

Broad Arrow’s fall auction schedule comprises three new auctions for 2025, including the inaugural Zoute Concours Auction, set for October 10 in Knokke-Heist, Belgium in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week, the debut Las Vegas Auction, set for October 31 in partnership with the Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, and the Zürich Auction, to be held November 1 at the famous Dolder Grand hotel, in partnership with Auto Zürich, one of the most successful motor shows in Europe. Additional information on all upcoming auctions, including for interested consignors, is available at broadarrowauctions.com.

NOTE: All prices are listed in USD and include buyer’s premium, which is equal to the sum of twelve percent (12%) of the first $250,000 of the Hammer Price and ten percent (10%) of the amount by which the Hammer Price exceeds $250,000 for all motor car lots. For non-motor car lots, Buyer’s Premium is equal to twenty-five (25) percent of the Hammer Price. Results include select transactions that occurred immediately following the close of the auction.