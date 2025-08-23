Kendal to Keswick in the Lake District, Loch Lomond to Glencoe and The Coastal Way in Wales have been voted Britain’s most beautiful drives, according to new research

Kendal to Keswick crowned Britain’s best drive, with stunning Lake District scenery beating routes through the Scottish Highlands and Welsh coastline.

Isuzu UK research reveals 92% of Brits believe the UK offers some of the best road trips in the world, with two-thirds saying UK trips can be as enjoyable, or better, than going abroad.

Car size, fuel costs, and lack of time hold people back, despite Brits taking an average of seven road trips a year and craving even more adventures.

New research from Isuzu UK has uncovered the nation’s most awe-inspiring, breathtaking and peaceful driving routes, proving you don’t need to go abroad to enjoy world-class scenery. From the dramatic fells of the Lake District to the wild coasts of Wales and the highland passes of Scotland, the study highlights the UK’s love affair with the open road and just how many unforgettable journeys are waiting to be explored right on our doorstep.

According to a study by Isuzu UK, the glorious views from Kendal to Keswick (30 percent) topped the poll, just beating Loch Lomond to Glencoe (29 percent) in the Scottish Highlands for second place.

Following the A591 and stretching for 30 miles, Kendal to Keswick takes in some exceptional scenery, including views of Lakeland fells and the banks of Windermere, while the scenic route from Loch Lomond to Glencoe takes in the stunning Argyll Forest Park, Loch Tulla, and Loch Ba.

The historic Coastal Way in Wales came in third place (23 percent), followed by the winding road through Cheddar Gorge (21 percent), the journey around the New Forest (20 percent) – which known for its peaceful scenery and the quieter Western Loop in the Lake District (18 percent) through Eskdale, Wast Water, and Buttermere, featuring serene lakes and stunning fell views.

Llanberis Pass in Snowdonia, Wales (15 percent) – which weaves between the mountain ranges of the Glyderau and the Snowdon massif – makes an appearance alongside the dramatic moorland scenery featuring wild ponies, tors, and ancient stone circles in Dartmoor National Park (12 percent) and The Causeway Coastal route in Northern Ireland (10 percent) which provided the backdrop for Games of Thrones.

It’s no surprise that a WHOPPING 92 percent think that Britain has some of the best road trips in the world, with 95 percent going a step further and saying our island is home to some of the most beautiful locations on the planet.

Almost two-thirds (60 percent) believe that a road trip within the UK can be just as enjoyable, or more enjoyable, as one abroad.

On average, Brits take seven road trips a year covering 93 miles per trip, with other halves (63 percent), children (34 percent) and best friends (20 percent) the perfect driving partners.

Interestingly, 88 percent consider car journeys as part of the holiday, with nine in ten (88 percent) wanting to go on MORE.

Unfortunately, they can’t be due to time restraints (44 percent), the cost of fuel (42 percent), family members preferring to go abroad (21 percent), and not being sure where to go (14 percent).

One in ten are being held back by their car, with nine percent saying it isn’t big enough and seven percent admitting it simply wouldn’t stand up to the journey.

George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK, said: “It’s fantastic to see just how much Brits appreciate the incredible scenery that we have in the UK, with routes like Kendal to Keswick and Loch Lomond to Glencoe topping the list. With 92% saying the UK has some of the world’s best road trips, and two-thirds believing they can be just as enjoyable as going abroad. Of course, having the right vehicle makes all the difference, and the dependable 4×4 Isuzu D-Max, with its go-anywhere capability, is built to help drivers tackle these stunning routes with ease. Whether it’s winding through Cheddar Gorge or climbing Llanberis Pass, the Isuzu D-Max ensures you pick-up amazing memories, one scenic stop at a time.”

And according to the research, a road trip wouldn’t be complete without bottles of water (60 percent), fully charged mobiles (60 percent), crisps (46 percent), homemade sandwiches (44 percent), travel sweets (39 percent), and a flask of tea or coffee (39 percent).

Four in ten (40 percent) say plotting out regular service stations along the way is essential, while 38 percent won’t start the engine without a dedicated driving playlist.

Chocolate (36 percent), blankets (35 percent), wet wipes (32 percent), pillows (29 percent), jelly sweets (29 percent) and fruit (27 percent) are also considered a must-have on a long drive.

THE 20 BEST DRIVES IN BRITAIN

Kendal to Keswick in the Lake District, Cumbria – 30% Loch Lomond to Glencoe, Scottish Highlands – 29% The Coastal Way in Wales – 23% Cheddar Gorge in Somerset – 21% The New Forest in Hampshire – 20% The Lake District Western Loop in Cumbria – 18% Snake Pass in the Pennines in Derbyshire – 18% Yorkshire Dales Circular in North Yorkshire – 18% The Cotswolds Romantic Road across Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire – 15% Llanberis Pass in Snowdonia, Wales – 15% North Coast 500 in Scotland – 14% Dartmoor National Park in Devon – 12% The Atlantic Highway (A39) from Devon to Cornwall – 12% The South Downs Way in Sussex – 10% The Causeway Coastal Route in Northern Ireland – 10% Isle of Skye Loop in Scotland – 9% Black Mountain Pass (A4069) in Wales – 8% The Hebridean Way in Scotland – 8% Hardknott Pass and Wrynose Pass in the Lake District, Cumbria – 8% Glen Etive to Steall Falls in Scotland – 8%

This research of 2,000 Brits was commissioned by Isuzu UK and conducted by Perspectus Global in March 2025.