Kia extends partnership with sports and tennis legend Rafael Nadal

Nadal visits Korea for the first time since 2013 to celebrate the renewal of his enduring partnership with Kia and meet with fans

Announcement continues authentic affiliation that has grown to transcend sponsorship over the last 21 years

Coaches from Rafa Nadal Academy hold exclusive tennis clinic with Korea’s top 20 junior players

Pop-up event showcases Nadal’s career highlights and history of partnership, as well as Kia PV5 Passenger and EV9 ‘GT-Line’ vehicles

Kia Corporation has officially extended its partnership with tennis legend Rafael (‘Rafa’) Nadal, continuing an authentic affiliation that has grown to transcend mere sponsorship over the last 21 years. The announcement is being celebrated by Nadal’s visit to Korea, where he has been participating in events for both tennis prospects and fans under the theme “The Road Ahead.”

The brand’s partnership with Rafa began in 2004, when Kia Spain chose to sponsor the up-and-coming athlete. Following his first Grand Slam success at the 2005 French Open, Kia officially appointed Nadal as global brand ambassador in 2006. The champion’s values of resilience and constant self-improvement were in clear alignment with Kia’s values.

This week, Nadal returned to Korea for the first time since 2013 to celebrate the renewal of his enduring partnership with Kia. The renewal ceremony was held today at Kia Unplugged Ground, the company’s flagship brand space in Seongsu, Seoul, providing an opportunity to look back on the history of Kia and Nadal, their shared journey, and the values they hold in common.

“Kia and Rafael Nadal have shared a spirit of determination and a passion for the sport of tennis since we first joined hands in 2004,” said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia Corporation. “As we set out on a new chapter of our journey together, Kia will continue to build on our partnership with Rafael Nadal to bring positive inspiration to fans and young athletes around the world.”

“I would like to thank the Kia family for their enduring support and friendship throughout our 21 years together,” said Rafael Nadal. “Our partnership began when I was very young and has lasted over two decades, a powerful statement of our shared values. Going forward, I am sure we will continue to work together and inspire each other toward growth and innovation. The future awaits for both and we will work the future for the next generation both on and off the courts.”

Prior to the ceremony, a junior tennis program with Korea’s top 20 junior players was held yesterday at Tenez Park in Walkerhill Hotel. An exclusive tennis clinic was conducted by coaches from the Rafa Nadal Academy, where two players with outstanding performances were selected to participate in the High Performance Tennis Junior Camp in Spain next year.

Later today, a special event will be held for tennis fans and influencers to commemorate the new journey of Kia and Nadal. The fans, selected through a social media challenge, will have the opportunity to meet Rafa in person and discover insights into his life, career, and the inspiration he gained from tennis through a Q&A session.

Finally, a pop-up event is being held at Kia Unplugged Ground until 9 November, allowing customers to relive Kia and Rafa’s partnership journey firsthand. The space has been redesigned into a celebratory showcase of both Nadal’s career highlights and the history of his affiliation with Kia. Visitors will also be able to view the spacious Kia PV5 Passenger and EV9 ‘GT-Line’, the vehicle that Nadal personally drives.

Kia has been a long supporter of the game of tennis through its various sports marketing activities over the years. Earlier this year, the company partnered with the Australian Open as the Major Partner of AO25 for the 24th consecutive year, further extending its track record as the longest-running major partner in the history of the tournament.