An award-winning Teesside estate agency is sharing its birthday with the community, giving away 30 gifts in 30 days throughout June to mark 30 years in business.

Browns Estate Agency, which has offices in Norton, Stockton and Darlington, will be running the ’30 Days of Fun’ giveaways across its social media channels and in the local towns to celebrate its birthday with customers.

Prizes on offer include spa treatments, restaurant vouchers and home products from some of the area’s favourite venues and businesses. The birthday month will culminate with a star prize of an overnight stay and meal at Wynyard Hall.

Director Simon Brown said: “We feel very proud to have hit such a milestone for the business, especially after the challenges we’ve faced.

“It feels right that we celebrate this achievement with our wonderful customers and team, as we simply wouldn’t be here without all the support they’ve given us over the years.

“This is also about showing our support for the local area – which we’ve always championed – with prizes from independent businesses across Norton, Stockton and Darlington.

“I hope the 30 Days of Fun can put a smile on people’s faces during what has been a tough year for all of us.”

This month’s celebrations will be doubly special for the firm, after it was recently named one of the best lettings agents in the North East with a bronze award at the British Property Awards. The accolade follows the firm being named 2020-21 gold letting agent in Stockton at the same awards.

All agents in the region were independently assessed using mystery shopping techniques, before winners were chosen based on customer experience and satisfaction.

Simon said: “Winning this award at any time would be a huge honour, but it feels even more special to win it during our milestone birthday year.

“The award is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our brilliant lettings team, who stop at nothing to provide a first-class service to our landlords and tenants.”

Browns Estate Agency was opened in 1991 by Simon’s aunt and uncle, Trish and Chris Brown, with three team members and its first office in Stockton. Since then, the team has grown to over 20 team members, handling hundreds of properties each year.

Chris Brown said: “The property market has been a rollercoaster ride over the past 30 years, with events like the recession, the 9/11 tragedy, and the 2008 American subprime mortgage crisis all affecting the UK market.

“One thing that has remained throughout is the value customers place on local knowledge – this has always been our priority, and it will continue to be.

“Who knows what the next 30 years will entail for estate agency and the housing market, but surely there won’t be as many changes as have taken place over the last 30!”

For more information about Browns Estate Agency, visit http://www.brownsestateagency.co.uk/.

To take part in Browns 30 Days of Fun giveaways, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/brownstd/.