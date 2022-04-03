From 15 June 2022, new homes in England and Wales will have to produce 31% less carbon emissions than current levels following changes to Part L of the Building Regulations. The new regulations will pave the way for the Future Homes and Buildings Standard, which will ensure that all new homes built from 2025 will produce 75 to 80 per cent less carbon emissions.

A guide to Part L of the Building Regulations

The Building Regulations are guidelines that must be followed when a property is built, renovated, or extended to ensure that all building work is safe and secure. The Part L Building Regulations cover the conservation of fuel and power of buildings. The objective of these regulations is to ensure that new buildings are energy efficient and that changes are made to existing buildings to conserve fuel and reduce carbon emissions.

The purpose of the Building Regulations changes

The new Building Regulations will help the government reach its goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The energy needed to heat and power buildings makes up 40% of the country’s total energy usage, so the new regulations are essential to reduce the need for heat and power in homes and buildings to reach net zero.

New homes built will need to produce at least 31% less carbon emissions from mid-June. This can be achieved by installing environmentally-friendly heating systems and renewable energy sources. The new regulations also state that new homes will need to be built to mitigate overheating. Overheating mitigation is essential as it prevents the need to use cooling systems to keep buildings cool, which increases energy consumption. Temperatures across the UK are rising due to climate change, so the government is taking action to resolve this problem. Existing homes will need to replace their heating systems with low-carbon options to reduce energy use and carbon emissions.

The changes to the Building Regulations also include new metrics for measuring energy efficiency. Primary energy consumption will be used to measure a building’s heating efficiency. Other factors that will be considered when measuring energy efficiency include the energy used to deliver fuel to the building and the efficiency of the power station supplying the electricity.

What Plumbing and Heating experts can do to prepare for the changes

As energy prices rise and homeowners look for ways to increase the energy efficiency of their homes, the demand for green energy services will increase. Optimise your business processes and improve productivity with Plumbing and Heating Software to keep up with this demand. You can use the software to automate job scheduling, get real-time updates from your field workers, support your team with Vehicle Tracking, and automate Quoting. With Plumbing and Heating Software, you can streamline your processes to boost efficiency and complete projects on time.

It will also be essential for you to prepare your technicians for the future of renewable energy with training. By 2035, the UK government plans to stop using fossil fuels to generate power, changing how Plumbing and Heating companies do business. Upskill your technicians, so they are ready for these changes and keep an eye out for new Building Regulations Changes to ensure that your training material is up to date.