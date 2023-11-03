BUSTED ARE SET TO ROCK THE YORKSHIRE COAST – SUMMER 2024

BUSTED ARE BACK AT SCARBOROUGH OAT

– SUMMER 2024

Pop punk chart toppers Busted are ready to rock the Yorkshire coast next summer.

The Brit Award-winning band – who have just completed a massive 26-date UK Arena Tour, playing to 200,000 fans, and seen their new album ‘Greatest Hits 2.0’ hit Number One – will headline Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday August 31.

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Thursday October 26 via scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

Incredibly, next year marks seven years since Busted – Charlie Simpson, James Bourne and Matt Wills – played an unforgettable show at Scarborough OAT.

Venue programmer Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We know Busted fans are going to love this announcement.

“It’s hard to believe it will be seven years next summer since Charlie, James and Matt last performed here so their return is long overdue.

“Busted are one of the most successful pop groups Britain has produced in the last 30 years – with an arsenal of pop punk anthems – and they have just completed the biggest UK arena tour of 2023. This is going to be another incredible night here at Scarborough OAT!”

It has been 20 years since Busted first bounced into the charts with the irrepressible pop-punk energy of their debut single ‘What I Go To School For’.

It kickstarted a succession of hits for the trio, including the Number One smashes ‘Crashed The Wedding’, ‘Who’s David’, ‘Thunderbirds Are Go’, ‘You Said No’ and the Top 3 singles ‘Year 3000’, ‘Air Hostess’ and ‘Sleeping With The Light On’.

Busted’s many successes spread far beyond the singles charts. Three of their four studio albums also peaked at Number 2, with 4.5 million sales leading to eight Platinum certifications as well as a total of 25 weeks in the Top 10 and two 5x Platinum selling albums.

They have won two BRIT Awards – Best Pop Act and Best British Breakthrough – while multiple sold-out arena tours have seen them sell more than two million tickets.

‘Greatest Hits 2.0’ consists of re-recordings of tracks from their first two albums, ‘Busted’ (2002) and ‘A Present for Everyone’ (2003), as well as brilliant new song ‘Good One’. The album also featured a host of collaborations with the likes of Jonas Brothes, James Arthur, You Me at Six, The Vamps and McFly.

Busted’s 20th anniversary tour followed Charlie Simpson’s triumph as the winner of 2023’s ’The Masked Singer’, adding to his other projects which have included four solo albums and four albums with the rock band Fightstar.

James Bourne is a renowned songwriter, with credits including McFly, The Jonas Brothers, 5 Seconds of Summer and The Vamps, as well as his band Son of Dork and two recent solo albums ‘Safe Journey Home’ (2020) and ‘Sugar Beach’ (2022).

After releasing his debut solo album, Matt Willis famously won ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ leading to a successful television career as well as acting roles which have included the recent West End hit ‘2:22 A Ghost Story’.

Busted are among the first headliners to be announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 season – following this summer’s record-breaking series of shows.

More than 100,000 music fans attended shows at the venue in 2023 from the likes of Pulp, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sting, Tom Grennan, Hollywood Vampires and a five-night run of hit musical MAMMA MIA!

