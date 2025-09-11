Volkswagen Group strengthens its position as Europe’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer with its family of small electric cars

The “Electric Urban Car Family” will be launched in 2026 with four models from the Volkswagen, CUPRA, and Škoda brands and a starting price of around EUR 25,000

One base, four characters: the Group’s platform strategy creates high economies of scale through the shared use of the further developed MEB+ electric modular platform; battery features new Volkswagen Group unified cell for the first time

Cutting-edge driver assistance systems and software, full connectivity, and high comfort: vehicles offer premium technologies from higher segments and ranges of up to 450 kilometers

The Volkswagen Group aims for a market share of around 20 percent in the rapidly growing electric small car segment in Europe in the medium term, which corresponds to several hundred thousand vehicles per year

Oliver Blume, CEO Volkswagen Group: “This day is a milestone in our successful e-mobility strategy. In August, the Volkswagen Group delivered its 3.5 millionth all-electric vehicle, more than 2.5 million of which are based on our MEB platform. Now we ignite the next stage. The Electric Urban Car Family stands for a new beginning, accessibility, and progress. And for a central promise of the Volkswagen Group: Mobility for all. From Europe for Europe. Volkswagen delivers.”

Thomas Schäfer, CEO of the Volkswagen Brand and Brand Group Core: “All vehicles in the Electric Urban Car Family are based on one platform and bring technologies from higher segments to the entry-level class: from the new Travel Assist with lane change function and traffic light recognition to standard fast charging and the smartphone as a car key. At the same time, they are completely different in design and character. This is the future of urban electric mobility – and it starts right here.”

Wolfsburg/Munich, September 8, 2025 – The Volkswagen Group strengthens its position as Europe’s leading electric vehicle manufacturer with its new family of small cars. The “Electric Urban Car Family” is tapping into new market segments and buyer groups with two models from the Volkswagen brand, one each from the CUPRA and Škoda brands, and a starting price of around EUR 25,000. The market launch is already scheduled for 2026. The Group is relying on its proven platform strategy. All models use the further developed MEB+ electric platform, yet offer customers very different, brand-specific characters. The Volkswagen Group’s new unified cell is being used in the battery for the first time. This will leverage further economies of scale and synergies, enabling impressive ranges for small cars of up to 450 kilometers. In addition, the models bring premium technologies from higher segments to the entry-level class. With this vehicle family, the Volkswagen Group is pursuing the goal of achieving a market share of around 20 percent in the rapidly growing segment of electric small cars in its home market of Europe in the medium term. This corresponds to several hundred thousand vehicles per year.

Current forecasts predict that the electric small car segment in Europe will be around four times larger in eight years than it is today. On its way to becoming the global automotive technology driver, the Volkswagen Group sets a strong impulse in this growth segment with the Electric Urban Car Family.

The new model family brings premium technology to a class that represents the entry point into electric mobility for many people. The assistance systems, for example, include the new generation of Travel Assist with lane change function and traffic light recognition. LED matrix lighting is available as well. Comfort is also a top priority, with optional massage seats and pre-conditioning via app. Software and connectivity are state-of-the-art, too. The vehicles are equipped with the further developed, award-winning navigation with integrated charging planner from their larger sister models. The app store gives them access to more than 100 applications from many different areas. The vehicles offer a DC fast-charging function as standard.

The Electric Urban Car Family comprises a total of four all-electric small car models from three brands, all of which are shown together for the first time at IAA Mobility. They will be launched on the market in 2026. The Volkswagen brand offers a hatchback model with the ID. Polo1 and an SUV with the ID. CROSS Concept2. Both embody the new “Pure Positive” design language, which stands for stability, likeability, and always that little bit extra. The ID. Polo GTI1 variant is the first all-electric model from the Volkswagen brand to bear the legendary GTI designation for vehicles which are particularly sporty yet suitable for everyday use. CUPRA is entering the race with the Raval, a hatchback model that has a brand-specific sporty and unconventional character. The Škoda Epiq2 city SUV is an everyday companion, ideal for families and lifestyle-oriented customers. Inside and out, it fully embodies the new “Modern Solid” brand design language.