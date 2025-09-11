BYD showcases European commitment and progress at IAA Mobility 2025

SEAL 6 DM-i TOURING makes public debut in Munich

DOLPHIN SURF awarded five-star EuroNCAP safety rating as show begins – and confirmed as first BYD passenger car to be made in Europe

New BYD Certifed Pre-owned scheme announced

BYD, the world’s leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer, has used Europe’s largest auto show of 2025 to confirm production plans for the company’s first factory in the region and give a public debut to its second Super Hybrid model, the SEAL 6 DM-i TOURING.

At the company’s official press conference at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li confirmed exciting developments for the DOLPHIN SURF, the recently launched compact EV and World Urban Car of the Year. BYD’s most accessible model in Europe has been awarded the maximum five-star safety rating by industry body Euro NCAP, demonstrating that BYD’s unwavering commitment to technical innovation and development has delivered a car that stands apart from the norm in the compact-EV class.

In addition, Ms Li also confirmed that the DOLPHIN SURF will be the first model to be manufactured in BYD’s upcoming production facility in Hungary. The factory in Szeged remains on track to be ready to start making cars by the end of 2025, and the DOLPHIN SURF will lead the charge of BYDs built in Europe, for Europe.

BYD Executive Vice President Stella Li said: “Europe is a tremendously important market for us, so it’s natural to confirm here, at the region’s largest auto show of 2025, that our iconic DOLPHIN SURF will be the first car that we manufacture in Hungary. We’ve been consistent with our commitment to this project and we’re really excited to start selling cars produced in Europe. The Euro NCAP safety rating is another terrific achievement for DOLPHIN SURF – our World Urban Car of the Year now has the top endorsement in Europe on safety. This is a perfect example of how our technology-led approach delivers meaningful, tangible benefits for customers.”

Ms Li also confirmed that BYD’s highly anticipated Flash Charging is on course for Europe, and that installations will begin even sooner than anticipated, with 200-300 stations planned by Q2 2026. The Flash Charging revolution will be led by the DENZA premium brand.

BYD used Munich to confirm the launch of a new approved-used scheme for its models, designed to provide additional peace of mind for those considering a pre-owned vehicle as their route into new-energy mobility. All cars sold through BYD Certified Pre-Owned will go through a 179-point inspection, come with a guaranteed battery health score of at least 90, and be backed by comprehensive benefits including a warranty, roadside assistance, and data services. Buying a BYD Certified model is designed to feel just like buying a new one.

The vehicle present at BYD’s official IAA press conference was the new SEAL 6 DM-i TOURING, as the latest Super Hybrid with DM Technology model, BYD’s first combi, made its European public debut, offering a combined range of more than 1300km.

And BYD also marked two years since its last appearance in Munich, showcasing the progress made in the European market since then. In 2023 BYD appeared at IAA to show its sixth vehicle in Europe, the SEAL U – while the latest debut of the SEAL 6 DM-i TOURING takes the current line-up to 13 vehicles.

Beyond the IAA exhibition halls, BYD is present in public spaces in Odeonplatz and Köningsplatz with models from DENZA – the Z9GT and D9 MPV – and giving the first European demonstrations of 1000kW Flash Charging, which can add around 400km of range in just five minutes.