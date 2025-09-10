CUPRA kicks off IAA Munich with a first sneak peek of its CUPRA Raval

The brand unveiled a camouflaged CUPRA Raval at the Volkswagen Group’s event in Munich, revealing a first glance of its upcoming new electric urban car

The CUPRA Raval, inspired by one of Barcelona’s most iconic and dynamic neighbourhoods, will be launched in 2026

The new model is part of the Brand Group Core’s Electric Urban Car family, led by our company and is set to democratise electric mobility and establish a new benchmark in Europe

All CUPRA Raval versions deliver CUPRA’s DNA of pure driving dynamics: sport chassis 15mm lower, fine-tuned suspension, progressive steering for greater agility and ESC Sport

Exclusive performance features for the top version (166kW): CUPBucket seats, DCC Sport, ESC OFF mode, 19’’ wheels with 235mm wide tyres and VAQ electronic slip differential

Milton Keynes, 08-09-2025 – CUPRA has made a bold entrance at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich with the reveal of a camouflaged series production CUPRA Raval, the brand’s upcoming electric urban car set to hit the streets next year. During a special event hosted by the Volkswagen Group on September 7th, prior to the official opening of the IAA, Markus Haupt, Interim CEO of CUPRA, unveiled the camouflaged CUPRA Raval, covered in vinyl evoking a map of the Raval district in Barcelona.

The CUPRA Raval will make its World Premiere and market launch in 2026 as the first model of the Electric Urban Car family, comprising four cars from the Volkswagen Group’s Brand Group Core. Starting with the production of the CUPRA Raval in the upcoming months and followed by the Volkswagen ID.Polo both to be manufactured in Martorell, this family of cars is set to democratise electric mobility and establish a new benchmark in Europe, making it more accessible to a wider range of consumers.

“The CUPRA Raval is now shaping our future. Because with it, we’ve brought together everything CUPRA stands for: emotion, striking design, electrifying performance and as always, driver focused”, said Markus Haupt, Interim CEO of CUPRA. “For us, the CUPRA Raval is more than a car. What truly makes it special is the project behind it– the Electric Urban Car Family– which we are proud to be leading from Spain. We are strengthening synergies within the Brand Group Core and turning the country into a hub for electric mobility, making these cars accessible to millions.”

Inspired by the streets of Barcelona

The CUPRA Raval takes its name and spirit from one of Barcelona’s most iconic and dynamic districts. El Raval is a symbol of constant movement, raw energy and fearless urban character, the same values that define the essence of this new model. The design of the camouflage vinyl that disguised the car during the presentation in the IAA Munich also pays tribute to the district’s map, featuring its vibrant streets to capture its attitude and edge. Like the neighbourhood that inspired it, the CUPRA Raval was born to stand out and challenge convention.

The CUPRA Raval is an all-electric car designed to take the brand beyond traditional boundaries. Creating a perfect balance between striking design, electrifying performance and unconventional features, the CUPRA Raval is driven by emotion and developed to defy expectations. Based on Volkswagen’s MEB+ platform and featuring front-wheel drive, the CUPRA Raval offers a dynamic and engaging experience focused on the driver. At just 4 metres long, it’s compact, yet engineered for much more than city life. With this bold model arriving in 2026, CUPRA proves that electric cars can be exciting and desirable — made for people who love to drive, not just be driven.

In 2026, the brand will celebrate its eighth anniversary and the launch of its eighth model: the CUPRA Raval. With a fully-fledged portfolio and a growing global fanbase, CUPRA is on track to reach one million deliveries in the coming months.

CUPRA Raval – Electrifying performance

All versions of the CUPRA Raval have been engineered to deliver the brand’s racing DNA. A sport chassis 15mm lower than the platform, specifically fine-tuned suspension, progressive steering that enhances agility and ESC Sport make every CUPRA Raval a driver’s car.

The top-of-the-line CUPRA Raval VZ (166kW) version takes it even further. Equipped with CUPBucket seats, DCC Sport suspension, ESC OFF mode, 19’’ wheels with wider 235mm tyres and a VAQ electronic slip differential, it transforms every journey into a unique experience.

Beyond performance, the Raval also brings technology from the higher class into the electric urban segment. The CUPRA Raval will be available with two battery sizes, several output stages and different trims to suit customer needs. Drivers will benefit from Travel Assist with lane changing and traffic light recognition, Intelligent Park Assist, and a 360° Area View camera. Standard DC charging ensures practical usability in everyday life.

Exclusively today, on September 8th, from 20:00 to 23:00 CEST, the CUPRA Raval will be exhibited at CUPRA’s Open Space.

Technical data for the CUPRA Raval* Modular drive (MEB) platform MEB+ Drive Front-wheel drive Length 4,046 mm Width 1,784 mm Height 1,518 mm Wheelbase 2,600 mm

Near-production car. All technical data are forecast values and subject to change.