The two shopping centres have partnered with local charity One Community Link’ and are asking everyone to think of those in need in the Teesside community and donate essential items.

January is the perfect time to have a clear-out, make space for your Christmas presents, and donate any unwanted items or duplicates to those in need. This initiative will help those people who are seeking sanctuary in Teesside to have the essential items they need as they restart their lives.

Items can be donated at the donation station in Castlegate shopping centre, located outside B&M. Donations can be made between Monday 17th January and Monday 28th February 2022.

Items needed include;

Winter coats*

Wellington boots

Hat, scarfs and gloves*

Baby bibs

Umbrellas

Socks*

Bras/Sport Bras

Slippers

New S-XL Underwear

Sim Cards

Plug Adapters

Charger Wires (type C, lightening cable and Micro USB)

* Children and adults

The donations can really make a difference in their new lives in the Teesside Community as they are restarting their lives with very limited resources.

Chantal Taylor, Marketing Manager, said “We are really pleased to be able to support One Community Link with the work they do supporting refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in the area.

“We are passionate about supporting everyone in our community and we are confident that our shoppers will make us proud again with their generous donations to the cause.”

One Community Link is an outreach and educational charity, supporting refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants in accessing housing and other necessities as well as English Lessons (ESOL). They promote social integration and address hate crime and discrimination against BAME.