By Jon Goga, maths tutor and founder of BrainySpinach Math

Maths is not a dry subject, but it can appear that way. Lots of kids around the world will tell you that they hate Maths, or that they prefer “more exciting” subjects such as history and science. But what’s likely to be going on is that they way they are being taught Maths doesn’t suit them. The trick is to get them to be engaged with the subject. And an excellent wat to do that is with the help of gaming.

Gaming knows how to get a child’s attention. It challenges them to try to figure things out. Kids love it and are willing to spend hours at a time on it. And the gamification of Maths is the solution to the challenge of making maths exciting.

Students love gaming already

It’s an inescapable fact that games are FUN. Kids love to play games! And educational games are a great way to get your “I hate Maths” kid to love it.

Getting students to learn and practice Maths is usually difficult – including games is sure to have them entertained. Most times when we teach, we ask the kids to come into our world to learn and they get confused or bored. Going into theirs makes learning more exciting.

Learning on platforms that they already adore to play on is awesome, as it takes away the dull look of the subject. When kids play games, they feel comfortable and in control, which is a better environment in which to learn.

So, combining gaming and learning helps reduce their fear and dislike of the subject. Simple!

Makes learning a habit

If you’re struggling to get your child to learn regularly, gamification can help. They’ll quickly form a habit of playing games because they find it enjoyable, and when it’s channelled into something productive, this is so worthwhile.

When Maths becomes a challenge that they want to beat, most students push themselves to play/practice it.

Not only does this help to improve Maths skills, it also improves their fine motor skills. In a study involving a group of surgeons, researchers found that those who played video games were faster at performing the advanced procedure and made 37% fewer mistakes than those who didn’t.

It takes the anxiety out of maths

Lots of kids suffer from Maths anxiety – they find the subject difficult and stressful. This usually causes feelings of apprehension when faced with a Maths problem. Deep down they feel they aren’t any good at it, which is likely false.

Gamification helps to ease the stress and make them comfortable practising. It shifts their focus from it being a Maths problem to a problem they can have fun solving. So, they can play and learn for a long time without feeling anxious.

An example of a game like this is BrainySpinach Math. It teaches kids aged 7-11 Maths through fun and innovative Roblox games so that they no longer fear Maths and are prepared for STEM vocations.

Not only that, their Maths Teacher “BrainySpinach” hosts free and entertaining Livestreams regularly on their YouTube Channel, playing through his and other educational games on Roblox with the “BrainySpinach Squad”. They welcome anyone else that wants to join in! Suffice to say, his students love him for it, and many parents report back that their child’s Maths Anxiety has all but vanished after just a few hours with BrainySpinach.

Virtual rewards motivate them

What makes gamification work is that it encourages small wins, which in turn motivates students. Games give simple prizes, usually when a goal is achieved. It could be a virtual badge, unlockable/upgradable items, or even an in-game currency.

Kids learn better when they have targets and achievements to aim for.

Most of the time, a big reward isn’t needed. Sometimes they just like recognition from you for their efforts, and even playing alongside them can be rewarding as they show off what they’ve unlocked.

Improves neuroplasticity

Rote memorisation and repetitive exercises have had a bad rap to date, but recent discoveries in the neurological sciences show that a certain amount of repetitive exercise promotes neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to learn and keep new information.

Regular practice and application are key; when you practise applying concepts, neural connections are strengthened. The more often your kid practises a physical action or mathematical concept, the easier it becomes.

Gaming really is a workout for your kid disguised as fun. Studies have shown that playing video games regularly improves neuroplasticity.

Gamification is the middle ground between gaming and learning. The use of this technique has enabled so many kids worldwide to develop better Maths skills. It helps to make learning Maths fun and interactive. It allows students to see real-world situations and enhances the learning experience. Maths is fun, you just need to not rely exclusively on traditional teaching methods.

