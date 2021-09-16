A YOUNG cook is loving the heat of the kitchen after being employed as a private chef.

Former Darlington College student Hannah Sloane is now helping a once Michelin star chef look after a household’s catering needs, whether that’s a light lunch or fine dining for the family and guests.

“They are a lovely family,” said the 20-year-old, who studied L2 and L3 professional cookery at Darlington College.

“Because I work one-to-one with my mentor and head chef, who once had a Michelin star, I am learning so much. They have a gorgeous kitchen which is really modern and well equipped and every day is different. We know what they like and suggest things to them and they tell us what they fancy. On top of the daily cooking, we also cater for parties and evenings of fine dining.”

Her Darlington College tutor Dawn Cobb-Neate said: “Hannah thoroughly deserves this success which is just reward for her talent, hard work and commitment. It just shows that there are some amazing prospects out there for students who learn their craft at Darlington College.”

Hannah said she developed an interest in cooking while at school at Carmel College and decided to enrol at Darlington College because of its excellent reputation for catering.

She worked at the five star Rockliffe Hall Hotel and Spa, at Hurworth, as a waitress in the Orangery before securing a position there as commis chef for a year. “I then saw the private chef job advertised, went for it and had a successful trial,” she said.

“I am very happy where I am and it has really opened my eyes as to the opportunities available for private chefs.”

