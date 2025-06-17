New benchmark in the compact class: the Audi Q3

The Audi Q3 at its finest: dynamic and muscular SUV proportions balanced with a spacious interior

Efficiency, driving dynamics, and comfort: new damper system, powerful plug-in hybrid technology, and efficient combustion engines

Digital companion for everyday: driving assistance and lighting technology from the full-size class plus innovation operating concept for even more comfort

UK sales of Q3 TFSI and Q3 TDI commence in July, Q3 e-hybrid follows in August

First customer deliveries expected to start late summer

Prices start from £38,300 (OTR) for TFSI, £40,000 (OTR) for TDI, and £45,800 (OTR) for e-hybrid

Ingolstadt, June 16, 2025 – The Audi Q3 has been a well-established bestseller in the premium compact segment for more than 10 years. Now the third generation is setting new standards in several respects. The modern SUV’s exterior exudes self-confidence and emotion. Numerous innovative features turn the Audi Q3 into a digital companion. They provide a first-class user experience and ensure greater comfort and safety for the driver and other road users thanks to many assistance systems. In addition to the well-balanced suspension, the digitalization of light also enhances customer benefits. A high degree of personalization and adaptive, high-resolution light functions are made possible with the new micro-LED technology in the digital Matrix LED headlights. Another feature of the new Audi Q3 is an efficient, partially electrified combustion engine with mild-hybrid technology and a plug-in hybrid model with an electric range of up to 74 miles*.

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG: “With a total of more than two million vehicles sold worldwide since the launch of the first generation, the Audi Q3 is one of our best-selling models and has a high status in our product portfolio. With the third generation of the Audi Q3, we are renewing an important model family as part of our product initiative and strengthening our range with a powerful plug-in hybrid and efficient combustion engines. The new model combines efficiency, driving dynamics, and comfort.” In addition to efficient and partially electrified combustion engines, the Audi Q3 offers a new adaptive suspension that enables a balance between comfort and dynamics.

Geoffrey Bouquot, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at AUDI AG, adds: “With the Audi Q3 interior, we are transferring the digital stage from the full-size class to the compact segment. An innovative operating concept and numerous assistance systems increase safety and comfort and make the Audi Q3 the ideal digital companion for everyday life.”

Compared to its predecessor, the new Audi Q3 has an even more emotional design. The wide Singleframe and the sleekly tapered headlights are fully integrated into the aerodynamic concept.

Viewed from the side, a horizontal shoulder line between the headlights and rear lights visually divides the car into two parts, creating a very special distribution of light and shadow.

The rear section is adorned with digital OLED rear lights (optional on Edition 1), complemented by a continuous LED light strip and the illuminated rings (standard on S line and above). This level of lighting technology offered in the new Audi Q3 is available for the first time in the Audi compact segment.

The front of the compact SUV features digital Matrix LED headlights (standard on Edition1) that use the micro-LED module for the first time in the Audi Q3. The use of this micro-LED technology improves illumination significantly and thus ensures a strong contrast on the road. The light guidance functions are now much more closely linked to the driver assistance functions. The digital daytime running lights with LED technology, consisting of 23 segments per side, create distinctive light signatures that make the vehicle easily recognizable on the road.

In the interior, the new steering wheel control unit means more storage space in the centre console, a new user experience, and a better sense of space. The steering wheel control unit integrates two new steering column levers for the first time. The lever on the right serves as a gear selector, the one on the left as a control element for the light functions and windshield wipers. Also, for the first time in the compact segment at Audi, acoustic glazing for the front side windows comes as standard which makes for better interior acoustics, particularly at high speeds. The 488-litre boot also demonstrates the practicality of the Audi Q3. With the seat bench folded down, the storage space for the Audi Q3 increases to up to 1,386 litres. The seat bench can be moved lengthwise, and its angle can be adjusted as standard. The SUV has a towing capacity of up to 2,100kg.

The entry-level model in the Audi Q3 family is the Audi Q3 SUV TFSI 150PS, a four-cylinder petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The Audi Q3 SUV TDI 150PS is particularly suitable for driving long distances. The Audi Q3 SUV e-hybrid 272PS can charge up to 50kW with DC power under ideal conditions and is more powerful and efficient than ever before. A high-voltage battery with a gross capacity of 25.7 kWh (net 19.7 kWh) was installed for that purpose. This battery enables an electric range of up to 74 miles* in the WLTP test cycle.

The further developed standard suspension delivers an improved driving experience. The sports suspension (standard on Edition 1) and the suspension with two-valve damper control (available on S line and Edition 1 as part of the optional Sound & Vision Pack Pro) offer an optimally balanced driving experience. One driving assistance highlight is the driver attention and fatigue monitor. For even greater safety on the road, an interior camera also monitors the driver for signs of drowsiness and lack of concentration. Trained parking (part of Sound & Vision Pack Pro) allows customers to teach the Audi Q3 individual parking manoeuvres.

The new Audi Q3 will launch in the UK in late summer; orders can be placed for the Q3 TFSI and TDI in July, and the Q3 e-hybrid in August. The Audi Q3 SUV TFSI 150PS will be available in the UK at an entry-level price of £38,300 (OTR). The Audi Q3 SUV e-hybrid 272PS will start at £45,800 (OTR). Audi is manufacturing the new generation jointly at its plants in Gyor, Hungary, and lngolstadt, Germany.

*Final UK figures to be announced at on sale date