Hannah is launching a new creative printing pack; Stationary Printing Kit, which enables you to learn how to lino print and to hand print your own set of stationary products. Hannah’s videos will support you every step of the way to print cards, wrapping paper and tags, and a notebook for all your journaling needs.

Hannah Turlington is a printmaker, living and practicing in North Yorkshire, whose work is defined as fine art, designs, workshops,(both online and face to face) and commissions.

Hannah is a teacher, with 21 years of experience, and is using these skills to create lino printing packs for you to do from your own home. She already has put together 2 successful printing packs; tea towel printing and apron printing. The packs arrive through your door with video links emailed for you to access to support you with your creativity.

Hannah specialises in telling stories with her art. She says:

‘I am a story teller and I use my work to tell those stories. Sometimes they belong to me; Sometimes they belong to others but usually they belong to all of us’.

Hannah recognises the importance of having things that mean something to us and she knows that learning the skills to create something beautiful is a wonderful. The creative kits are perfect for you or for gifts. They are ideal for taking away on a staycation and completing by yourself, or with friends.

The Stationary Printing Kit includes soft cut linoleum block, lino cutting tools, ink pad, in a dark colour, a sketch book in one of Hannah’s designs, 5 craft recycled cards and envelopes, A5 craft recycled notebook, 5 craft luggage tags and 1.5 metres of craft wrapping paper. The Stationary Printing Kit is encased in tissue paper and beautifully boxed before being posted to your chosen destination.

The Stationary Printing Kits are available through the shop on her website, www.hannahturlingtondesigns.com , priced £90 including postage and packing within UK.

Hannah Turlington – Creative Director – Hannah Turlington Designs.

Hannah’s work is comprised of many stages to make the lino print; collecting and photographing, illustrating, carving the block and then finally printing in limited print runs, 5 for exhibition pieces, some taking 50 hours.

The similar process is followed when designing, then finally transferring the image digitally into a repeat. Hannah works closely with traditional UK manufacturers to print her fabric, use it for soft furnishings and fashion, making them herself and using artisan makers.

When Hannah first started printing, she did hand-printed cards, notebooks and bags, selling them at Village Market every month. She then developed her designs for products, such as tea towels and mugs. Hannah has a cohesive brand which tells the story of nature and life; this is something that her customers connect with.

Hannah is not a classically trained artist and has grown her business and art from her passion for colour, pattern and lino printing. Hannah has been a specialist teacher for children with special educational needs for many years and it is through this profession that she has learn how to connect with people on many levels.

Hannah tries to dedicate time to her own creative practice and developing her own art…which she have recently had the confidence to share her narrative style with the general public. Hannah believes that as an artist you spend so much time trying to make things that sell and actually you don’t necessarily need to do that…you need to be authentic and the right people will come to look at your work and ask the meanings behind it.

Hannah delivers workshops to connect people with their creativity and create beautiful hand-printed items; such as hand printed lampshades, kitchen textiles, cushion covers and hand-printed Christmas cards. Hannah has also have creative packs called ‘Learn to Love Lino Printing’ that can be bought as gifts and done at home.

Hannah connects with people on a monthly basis through my Print Club subscription; where subscribers resonate with her distinctive, highly detailed style that connects them with nature and tells the stories of the changing seasons. The monthly print arriving through the post is a gentle reminder to find gratitude in the world around them.

When Hannah creates she believes it is crucial to make a connection with the people who you are communicating with. 2020 has been a year when so many of us have lost the things that ground us and those connections that we have with people have been temporarily severed.

As an antidote to this Hannah has a hand-printed a calendar for 2021 called ‘Connections’. It explores the relationships that we have with everyday objects and how they ground us giving us security when things are tricky… but also as a reminder to remake those connections with people as we emerge from hibernation.

Hannah is an exhibiting artist with 2 solo exhibitions for 2021, a featured artist of 2021 at North Yorkshire Open Studios and exhibiting at Art&York in October 2021.

Hannah is very much looking forward to the adventures and lino prints that will come out of 2021. Her body of work for 2021 is to be called:

‘The stories that our lives leave behind’.

It will focus on the memories of the past that are capture in the objects and snippets of memories that we hold on to.

When not working, Hannah enjoys running, reading, rearranging her home and being outside in the fresh air collecting inspiration.

https://www.hannahturlingtondesigns.com/

